Sask teachers give union a mandate to strike next fall

A vote by Saskatchewan teachers has empowered their union to take job action next fall, should they remain without a contract.The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation has had various job actions since January, including a province-wide strike, rotating strikes, a withdrawal of extra-curricular activities, and work-to-rule. However, its mandate to call for job action was set to expire June 30.The STF held two days of voting May 15 and 16 to have a mandate to call for job action to follow next school year. Among the STF's 13,500 teachers, 83% cast a vote and 95% supported further sanctions, if needed."Teachers have once again shown their resolve for implementing job sanctions, should the Government of Saskatchewan and Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee once again refuse to bargain in good faith on a provincial collective agreement," the STF said in a press release.The sanctions renewal vote follows teachers’ overwhelming rejection of what government called their "final offer" for a provincial collective bargaining agreement.The Teachers’ Bargaining Committee and Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee returned to the negotiating table on Wednesday afternoon. Talks continued Thursday, and both committees have agreed to meet again on Friday to continue negotiations.STF members expect that an agreement will be negotiated that will address students’ needs and teachers’ working environments. In the event of another impasse, 48-hours’ notice will be given prior to the implementation of further job sanctions.“We welcome the resumption of negotiations this week, and we are optimistic that teachers’ decisive rejection of the government’s contract offer, and this renewed sanctions mandate, will serve as a wake-up call,” says STF President Samantha Becotte.Since negotiations began last May, teachers have been clear that articles addressing issues such as class size and complexity must be included within the agreement. The government offered annual pay increases of 3%, 3%, and 2%, and a pledge that an accountability framework with school boards on these matters would be "honoured and followed." Teachers rejected the offer with a 90% vote against, and 92.2% of the membership voting.“The results of these votes demonstrate teachers’ resolve to secure a new agreement that addresses the problems students and colleagues are facing in schools. We are united in our efforts to achieve it,” says Becotte.In a show good faith and respect for the bargaining process, STF will not be providing comments on the progress of negotiations while they are underway.