Sask teachers tentative contract agreement revealed

The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation has released details of the tentative agreement it reached with the provincial government, revealing novel arrangements to address classroom size and complexity.Release of the details followed two virtual meetings with STF members.The tentative agreement has the same financial terms as the one overwhelmingly rejected by teachers in a previous vote. It calls for a salary increase of 3% in 2023-24, 3% in 2024-25, and 2% in 2025-26. The agreement also includes provisions on the Supplemental Employment Benefits Plan, grievance procedures, principals and vice-principals, and a Truth and Reconciliation preamble.Negotiators for the STF and the province found a way forward on classroom complexity, the main point of division between the two sides. STF President Samantha Becotte says she and the rest of the executive are recommending that teachers vote to approve the deal.“We’ve long acknowledged that the challenges in public education took a decade to create, and won’t be all be solved in one agreement,” Becotte said in a press release.“The STF Executive believes this tentative agreement makes important steps forward on the most pressing issues facing Saskatchewan teachers, students and families — including class complexity.”An accountability framework will be signed by the STF, government and the Saskatchewan School Boards Association (SSBA) and attached to the Provincial Collective Bargaining Agreement (PCBA) as a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). This will provide transparency and teacher voice on school divisions’ allocation of funding meant for classroom supports. An additional $18 million per year to address classroom complexity will be added to the Multi-Year Funding Agreement (MFA) that was signed by government and SSBA and referenced in the above-mentioned MOU. That funding agreement already boosted education funding by $180 million, with $45 million of it for classroom size and complexity.The creation of the Minister’s Task Force on Classroom Complexity will be attached to the PCBA as a Letter of Understanding (LOU). The Task Force will be comprised of teachers, students and parents. A final report, including solutions, will be presented to the Minister and is intended to ensure direct input from those who deliver education and experience learning.A policy table on violence-free classrooms will be established, with terms attached to the PCBA as an LOU. The table will be chaired by the Ministry of Education and include representatives from the STF and SSBA. It will determine the scope of the issue, definitions, data collection and a reporting schedule.In a press release, the STF said it is "pleased to have bargained an opportunity that affords teachers, parents and students a voice on their experiences with the underfunding of public schools and to share the challenges of classroom complexity."STF members will take part in a ratification vote on May 29 and 30. Results of this vote will be made available the evening of May 30.