Dino dance record Sask
Image courtesy of Saskatchewanderer Instagram

Over 1,100 people wore inflatable dinosaur costumes in a Saskatchewan town on Canada Day to shatter a Guinness World Record.

The town of Dundurn has 670 people, yet 1,187 people gathered on Canada Day to put on dinosaur costumes. Dundurn Dino Day, organized by Big Murs Tavern, tripled the former record of 380 set in Portland, Oregon in 2022.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(1) comment

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Finally, a good news story. Thank you Lee.

