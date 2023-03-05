An indigenous “two-spirit” Saskatchewanian Jazz Moise has lived her dream by walking the runway at New York Fashion Week (NYFW).
An indigenous “two-spirit” Saskatchewanian Jazz Moise has lived her dream by walking the runway at New York Fashion Week (NYFW).
Moise was a runway model for Toronto genderless streetwear designer Scott Wabano.
Wabano designs clothes that “celebrate LGBTQ2S+ identities” and this show was his first at NYFW.
Moise, 25, is a “two-spirit” northern Saskatchewan substitute elementary school teacher in La Loche and wants to become a stylist or fashion designer.
Wabano discovered Moise through TikTok several years ago and invited Moise to be part of his NYFW debut.
“He discovered me on TikTok after one of my videos went viral,” Moise told the media.
“We have just been friends on social media. We have been wanting to meet for quite some time and, I guess, his runway debut connected us together and he wanted me to showcase his work and I went for it.”
Moise had never modelled clothing before and called it a “thrilling experience.”
“After hearing all these people cheering, it was like ‘oh my gosh,’” said Moise.
“The crowd was filled with indigenous people. It was a really powerful moment for me, as well as other indigenous people in the room. Overall, it was just a really good thrilling experience, and I would one day maybe do it again if the opportunity was there.”
Moise enjoyed seeing other indigenous people in the fashion industry.
“My time in New York City [was] amazing, seeing so many indigenous people who are designers, models and supporters was a blessing. To be trailblazing in an industry where no natives are to be seen, but we are rising,” said Moise.
“I want to inspire all walks of life if I could, not because I got to be a model, but just by being a positive public figure. If anything I’m not scared to be seen. I make no apologies because this is me, and I’m not afraid to show the world who I am.”
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(1) comment
Two spirits? What politically correct malarky is this?
Humanoids have 2 sexes (male (xy) and female (xx) which are esablished at conception. This reality has existed for a few million years at least.
There are people who want to play dress-up and lets pretend. God bless them and we should let them indulge in their fantasy cults so long as long as they are legal adults and DON'T draw use public resources to draw other adults/children into their games of 'let's pretend'.
