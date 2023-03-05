Jazz Moise
Image courtesy of Facebook

An indigenous “two-spirit” Saskatchewanian Jazz Moise has lived her dream by walking the runway at New York Fashion Week (NYFW).

Moise was a runway model for Toronto genderless streetwear designer Scott Wabano.

Scott Wabano

(1) comment

guest50
guest50

Two spirits? What politically correct malarky is this?

Humanoids have 2 sexes (male (xy) and female (xx) which are esablished at conception. This reality has existed for a few million years at least.

There are people who want to play dress-up and lets pretend. God bless them and we should let them indulge in their fantasy cults so long as long as they are legal adults and DON'T draw use public resources to draw other adults/children into their games of 'let's pretend'.

