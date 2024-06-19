Sask United announces opponent in Moe's riding

Sask United announced its first three candidates on Wednesday for October's provincial election, including a rival to Premier Scott Moe.Leader Jon Hromek, Deputy Leader Nadine Wilson, and Cody Lockhart will represent Sask United in their respective constituencies, marking the beginning of a campaign to challenge Scott Moe’s Sask Party and Carla Beck’s Sask NDP for seats in the Legislature.Hromek, who placed second in a by-election in Lumsden-Morse last August, will run again in the general election. Deputy Leader and MLA Nadine Wilson, who won elections for the Saskatchewan Party in Saskatchewan Rivers in 2007, 2011, 2016, and 2020, will run under the Sask United banner this fall.In a press release, Hromek expressed excitement at the announcement.“We’re so excited to introduce our first candidates who will lead the way for a new chapter in Saskatchewan politics,” said Hromek. “This is just the start. Over the summer, we’ll roll out a full team of candidates ready to take on Scott Moe’s Sask Party and Carla Beck’s Sask NDP.”Hromek added, “Our team is committed to making positive changes and tackling the real issues that matter to the people of Saskatchewan. We’re ready to work hard to earn the trust and support of our constituents because they deserve better!”Biographies on more candidates will appear as they are announced at https://www.saskunited.ca/ourteam.The front-running Saskatchewan Party and New Democratic Party are close to a full slate of candidates. In April, the Buffalo Party announced it had twenty candidates confirmed for the October 28 election.Saskatchewan has 61 ridings. Most had their borders redrawn in 2022 to reflect population changes. Electronic vote counting machines have been ruled out for the provincial vote.