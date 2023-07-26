Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Hromek wants parents voices to be listened to about the curriculum.
“We need to have a voice. We need to be part of the discussion on curriculum, part of discussion as it relates to these resources,” said Hromek.
“We need to have other options because not everyone views things the same.”
Hromek thinks most people would oppose the sex cards if they saw the content.
“I'm pretty sure everyone views the sex cards the same or most people would,” said Hromek.
“But, there is some differing of opinions. But, where we all can agree on is that parents need to be directly involved in what their kids are seeing in school.”
Hromek blames Education Minister Dustin Duncan and Premier Scott Moe for not doing enough to prevent this sort of material from getting into the classroom.
“What I find disconcerting about this whole thing, as well, is, so we have [Education] Minister Duncan and he blames Planned Parenthood,” said Hromek.
“And then, we have Premier Moe and he's basically telling the media, well, why did you even report on this in the first place? This is too vile and shouldn't be reported on.”
Hromek wants answers on how the sex cards and other similar materials even make it into the classroom.
“And no one's even addressed the issue of why they were even in the classroom, really in the classroom in the first place and how they were allowed in through these open doors of auxiliary resources,” said Hromek.
“No one's even addressed it and no one's apologized for it.”
The other Lumsden-Morse candidates are Les Guillemin (Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan), Kaitlyn Stadnyk (NDP), Isaiah Hunter (Saskatchewan Green Party) and Blaine McLeod (Saskatchewan Party).
