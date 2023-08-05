Sask United Party Stage
Image courtesy of Sask United Party

Jon Hromek, the Sask United Party candidate for the Lumsden-Morse byelection, believes that the Sask Party has strayed from its conservative roots.

Jon Hromek and Chris Oldcorn

In another of the byelections, Mark Docherty, former Sask Party MLA for Regina Coronation Park, spoke out against his former party.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(3) comments

Taz
Taz

I've seen some articles on the Sask UCP that are not exactly conservative values. They are full of 💩

Mila
Mila

I have not been following Saskatchewan politics. Of what I am aware is that Premier Moe has introduced legislation that protects the people of Saskatchewan, similar to the kind of legislation introduced by Premier Smith. With Moe, Alberta has had an ally. It would be a shame if that alliance was broken.

Jmojo
Jmojo

Sorry, but a man who has (3) drunk driving charges, one that caused the death of another person, and a man who has claimed personal bankruptcy, not exactly the character I want leading a Province. It’s time to set term limits, I wouldn’t trust these politicians to cut my lawn!! Also interesting how the Moe family owns a pharmacy in their home town! How convenient. The people of Saskatchewan are losing their patience with these clowns! How about we run the Province like a business? If we gave Moe the Sahara Desert we would be out of sand in 4yrs!! The COOKIE MONSTER is really running the Province.

