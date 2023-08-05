Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Jon Hromek, the Sask United Party candidate for the Lumsden-Morse byelection, believes that the Sask Party has strayed from its conservative roots.
In another of the byelections, Mark Docherty, former Sask Party MLA for Regina Coronation Park, spoke out against his former party.
When his former constituents asked Docherty who they should vote for, he wondered why people would support the Sask Party.
“I’ve had a really, really difficult time answering the question,” said Docherty.
“People have said 'what has this government done,' and what have you done? Ultimately, it’s tough. It’s a really tough question. OK, why should we vote for you or the Sask Party? And I’m going before I had an answer. Right? This time, it’s difficult. It’s a difficult question and if you’re actually there to serve people, and that’s your job, then serve them. Right?”
“A former Sask Party MLA came out … basically saying that the ‘growth that works for everyone’ slogan. He couldn't find growth works for one in his riding,” said Chris Oldcorn of the Western Standard.
“Yes, that’s a big riding. Yeah. And we're seeing it right across the province and the people I talked to, well, where's this growth that works for everyone? I guess I must be part of the minority where that growth isn't working for,” said Hromek.
“They're supposed to be a conservative party. But they're not. They're not a conservative party. They seem lockstep in with the feds, the federal Liberals in Ottawa, our NDP seems to be lockstep in with Jagmeet Singh’s federal NDP in Ottawa.”
“And what's left? The Sask United Party. We are the conservative voice of Saskatchewan.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(3) comments
I've seen some articles on the Sask UCP that are not exactly conservative values. They are full of 💩
I have not been following Saskatchewan politics. Of what I am aware is that Premier Moe has introduced legislation that protects the people of Saskatchewan, similar to the kind of legislation introduced by Premier Smith. With Moe, Alberta has had an ally. It would be a shame if that alliance was broken.
Sorry, but a man who has (3) drunk driving charges, one that caused the death of another person, and a man who has claimed personal bankruptcy, not exactly the character I want leading a Province. It’s time to set term limits, I wouldn’t trust these politicians to cut my lawn!! Also interesting how the Moe family owns a pharmacy in their home town! How convenient. The people of Saskatchewan are losing their patience with these clowns! How about we run the Province like a business? If we gave Moe the Sahara Desert we would be out of sand in 4yrs!! The COOKIE MONSTER is really running the Province.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.