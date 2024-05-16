News

Sask United Party names Jon Hromek new leader

Nadine Wilson has handed leadership of the Sask United Party to former deputy leader Jon Hromek
Nadine Wilson has handed leadership of the Sask United Party to former deputy leader Jon HromekLee Harding (May 16, 2024)
Loading content, please wait...
Scott Moe
Nadine Wilson
Sask Party
Sask United Party
Jon Hromek
Blaine Mcleod
Skpoli
skleg

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news