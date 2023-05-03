Sask United Party, Saskatchewan’s newest political party, held its first “People Before Politics” conference in Regina this past weekend.
The event was a huge success, with all tickets sold out and hundreds of guests in attendance.
According to the press release, Sask United is creating a “strong foundation” for their political party, even though it has only been a few months since they started.
Their official party launch happened in Saskatoon on February 28.
Sask United is dedicated to making changes in politics by listening to people and incorporating their ideas to create policies and the party platform.
During the conference, attendees took part in smaller discussion groups.
They talked about four different subjects, which were sovereignty, healthcare, education, and the economy.
“The message is clear; people want this government to start listening,” said the release.
“This government must be held to account for its lack of representation, consultation, and transparency.”
The Saskatchewan government under Premier Scott Moe's leadership “has failed to listen, failed to act, and failed to put people first.”
“If the government actually tried listening to the Saskatchewan people, they might find better success in accommodating people's concerns. As elected officials, the government is responsible for representing their constituents and ensuring their voices are heard.”
Sask United wants to change how politics is done in Saskatchewan by prioritizing people over politics. They will develop policies based on the ideas and opinions of citizens, recognizing that the government exists to serve the people, not the other way around.
“We are continuing to build and develop our party, and we will be hosting many more events like this all across the province,” said a Sask United spokesperson.
“We strive to truly give the Saskatchewan people an opportunity to share their experiences and voice their solutions to help us create a better Saskatchewan.”
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
