Sask United Event Main Room
Image courtesy of Sask United Party

Sask United Party, Saskatchewan’s newest political party, held its first “People Before Politics” conference in Regina this past weekend.

Sask United Party Stage

The event was a huge success, with all tickets sold out and hundreds of guests in attendance.

Sask United Party Breakout 1
Nadine Wilson Sask United Event

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

