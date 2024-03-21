Sask United says Moe government spends like the federal Liberals

The Sask United Party says the provincial budget is the latest example of deficit spending that leaves the Sask Party government looking like the Trudeau Liberals."Finance Minister Donna Harpauer's projection of a $273.2 million deficit for 2024-25 is a concerning sign of the government's inability to accurately forecast and manage the province's finances," Sask United said in a press release following release of the budget March 20.Harpauer has been finance minister for all seven of the Moe budgets, six of which have been deficits. Over that time, new or increased taxes have raised revenues by $2.4 billion, and the latest budget will put total debt past $15 billion for this time period.The 2023-24 budget projected a $1 billion surplus, but is expected to be a $482 million deficit when the fiscal year ends. Sask United leader Nadine Wilson said the fall election should bring political change. “Saskatchewan deserves a new common sense conservative government. Sask United is ready to deliver that government," Wilson said.Sask United Deputy Leader Jon Hromek agreed.“The people of this province deserve much better financial stewardship and transparency from their elected officials,” said Hromek.“Scott Moe spends like a Liberal. The premier has doubled the provincial debt during his tenure in the last six years. His spending and mismanagement is just like the Trudeau Liberals, where they doubled the federal debt in nine years."This year, the interest payments on Saskatchewan's outstanding debt will reach approximately $728.2 million this year, working out to $597 per resident.Sask United drew attention to the $431 million increase in health spending in the 2023-24 budget (up 6.7%), which was followed by a $726 million jump in 2024-25 (up 10%). The party said a "deep dive" was required to reduce bureaucratic costs and redirect resources to front line staff, followed by "comprehensive health care reforms."According to the Saskatchewan Health Authority, between August 2019 and July 2023, 951 distinct closures occurred across 53 hospitals in the province, with emergency rooms accounting for 407. Closures rose from 163 in 2021 to 399 in 2022.“Healthcare is a prepaid service that is not available for Saskatchewan citizens when they need it. The mismanagement of our health services must end. Bold leadership and innovative solutions are needed to curtail this runaway spending and ensure affordable, quality healthcare is accessible for all Saskatchewan citizens,” said Hromek.Sask United also called out the "staggering" and "exorbitant" $180 million (8.8%) increase in education funding. They said the allocation of $356 million for "classroom supports" was "a vague and potentially wasteful endeavour." The party said a better approach would be to give careful scrutiny to "justify every dollar spent" for its impact on "measurable improvements."Like the NDP, Sask United wants the Moe government to cut the 15-cent-per-litre fuel tax. Fully doing so would save residents half a billion dollars annually. Sask United also wants a 1% or greater cut to the Provincial Sales Tax.“Let's be real here. The Moe government isn't doing anything to provide cost-of-living relief. What they're essentially saying is, 'Hey, we're not taxing you more this year, so be grateful!'” said Hromek.The budget allocated $140 million to support clean electricity projects that accelerate a transition to a net-zero emissions electricity grid by 2050. Sask United called this "unacceptable and wasteful spending" and rejected the budget claim that the expenditure would provide "overall power rate affordability for all customer classes."Hromek said, “The government is funding their big push for net-zero emissions by 2050. It's coming straight out of our SaskPower bills. Yes, we're all going to be paying more on our power bills to bankroll the Moe-Trudeau net-zero climate agenda for Saskatchewan. I guess pursuing that net-zero dream of destroying our energy sector is the bigger priority for Moe’s Liberal government.”Sask United says the promotion of wind, solar and unproven nuclear tech was "irresponsible energy policy" and clean coal and natural gas projects, energy storage and grid modernization were better to spend on. The party lamented the planned closure of all coal-fired plants by 2042 and warns that the "new, untested technology" of small nuclear modular reactors could bring "massive financial liabilities" to the province. The $1.15 billion price tag for phase one of the Lake Diefenbaker irrigation is more than double the $500 million that portion was estimated to cost in 2020. The total bill for all phases was initially tagged at $4 billion, and expected to open up 90,000 acres of agricultural land in a series of phases.Sask United says simple math says the project is pricey even without the added inflation.“Taxpayers are being soaked on the Lake Diefenbaker Irrigation Project at a cost of $44,444 per acre,” said Hromek.