Sask unluckiest lottery province, Alberta luckiest

Online casino, Datslots, says Saskatchewan is the unluckiest lottery province in Canada, while Albertans are taking home the cash.Datslots analyzed lottery winnings of $10,000 or more over the last 12 months in Canada’s three national draws: Lotto Max, Lotto 6/49 and Daily Grand. The amounts were totalled and divided per 1,000 residents to reveal Canada’s luckiest lottery region. Saskatchewan ranked as the unluckiest Canadian province in the study, averaging winnings of $17,360 per 1,000 residents. The biggest lottery win in the province over the last 12 months was $5 million, claimed by an individual in Saskatoon playing Lotto 6/49 in May 2023.Nunavut topped the study as Canada’s luckiest lottery region. Residents in Nunavut have the highest chance of winning a large sum of money in the lottery than any other place in Canada, averaging winnings of $172,473 per 1,000 people. The region ranked above anywhere else in Canada after one local claimed a huge Daily Grand jackpot of $7 million back in October 2022. Living in Alberta? Lucky you. Alberta's averaging winnings were $67,566 per 1,000 people. Over the last 12 months, a total of $310,892,575 has been won in the region, with a huge $70 million Lotto Max jackpot going to a Calgarian in October 2022. Manitoba followed close behind with $53,959 per 1,000 residents. Over the last 12 months, the largest jackpot win in the region was in Winnipeg, where someone picked up a huge Lotto Max prize of $60 million in March 2023.As a region, the Atlantic Provinces averaged lottery winnings of $45,688 per 1,000 residents. A total of $116,652,647 has been won there over the past year, with the largest jackpot win of $64 million going to a Lotto 6/49 player in April 2023.Ontario had the most overall winnings but not the best per-capita luck. Over the last 12 months, Ontario residents have won $646,485,815, more than double the sum of any other region. In November 2022, two residents claimed a jackpot prize of $60 million each in Lotto Max. However, Ontario fell short among Canada’s most fortunate lottery regions, with average winnings of $42,357 per 1,000 people. BC, Quebec and the Yukon followed up, averaging wins of $38,547, $24,276, and $22,746 per 1,000 people respectively. The Northwest Territories was dead last, with wins totaling $521,581. A Yellowknife resident claimed the biggest win in the territory with a Lotto 6/49 prize of $250,000 in July 2023. The region was the unluckiest place to play the lottery in all of Canada, with average winnings of $11,438 per 1,000 people.