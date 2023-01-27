A Canadian newlywed couple were in Mexico on their honeymoon when a “rogue wave” hit the bride, Cory Moe, who required surgery and remains on a ventilator.
Cory and her husband, Dalton Moe, postponed their honeymoon because of the COVID-19 pandemic and were out on the water in Puerto Vallarta when a wave suddenly hit Cory hard and pulled her underwater.
Dalton rescued his bride and brought her to the shore, where two nurses on vacation “jumped into action.”
Cory was at the hospital within 10 minutes. However, Cory damaged the vertebrae in her neck, which pressured her spinal cord.
“Cory’s primary injury from the accident was damage done to vertebrae in her neck that put pressure onto her spinal cord, so an anterior and posterior cervical spine surgery took place to stabilize the neck to decompress the spinal cord,” said Brianne Fitzpatrick, Cory’s sister.
It will be weeks before the full extent of the damage is known, as the swelling is “still too severe” to know the damage.
The medical team told the family that recovery from this kind of injury is “extensive” and Cory cannot return to Saskatchewan until she is stable enough.
Currently, Cory remains in the ICU and on the ventilator she was put on before the surgery.
The family back in Saskatchewan thanks the community for the well wishes, including Cory’s nurse colleagues.
“Cory is a dedicated and passionate registered nurse in long-term care at the Sunset Haven in Carnduff. Her kindness and compassion have touched many people’s lives and the outpouring [of] support that’s been received is a testament to what a beautiful soul she has,” said Fitzpatrick.
“It certainly isn’t easy, but the support has been unwavering and has helped us be strong for her. Together we’re Team Cory.”
Fitzpatrick started a GoFundMe campaign to help assist with the medical bills. It has reached almost $58,000 as of Friday morning, with a goal of $75,000.
“Although we pray for the very best, the donations that have been offered will help prepare for the challenges that will lie ahead for Cory,” said Fitzpatrick.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(0) comments
