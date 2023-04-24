Dawn Walker
Dawn Walker, who abducted her child and illegally crossed into the US, said her rights were violated and has asked the court for her nine charges to be stayed.

The nine charges include taking a child without permission from a legal agreement, creating a fake passport, and having fake documents.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(1) comment

guest800
guest800

She’s going to get rich!

Look back in the history books, these people have been using lies and emotions to manipulate whitey from the beginning. Only difference is we used to have a spine.

Report Add Reply

