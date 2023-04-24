Dawn Walker, who abducted her child and illegally crossed into the US, said her rights were violated and has asked the court for her nine charges to be stayed.
The nine charges include taking a child without permission from a legal agreement, creating a fake passport, and having fake documents.
Last July, Walker’s pickup truck was discovered deserted in a park outside Saskatoon. This led to a search of the South Saskatchewan River and the surrounding areas.
After two weeks, Walker and her child were found in Oregon City by American law enforcement and brought back to Canada.
Walker's attorneys filed a 48-page request in Saskatoon Provincial Court, arguing that Walker fled from Saskatchewan because she was frightened for her child's safety and had experienced sexual harassment and abuse.
The lawyers stated that Walker believed she had no option but to leave.
“Ms. Walker intends to establish at trial that she fled Saskatchewan due to her honest belief that her child faced grievous imminent harm,” read the court document.
“Their flight to the United States was Ms. Walker’s final, most desperate attempt in a long series of fruitless bids to seek protection from the authorities and from … ongoing sexual abuse and harm.”
According to the court filing, when Walker returned to Canada, her Charter Rights were allegedly violated and she was treated poorly while in custody, including with the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).
Additionally, the filing claimed that Walker was subjected to invasive strip searches, put in a straitjacket at the Alouette Correctional Centre in British Columbia, and segregated for a day after a panic attack.
The court filing said that when Walker was transported to Saskatchewan, she was taken to a jail cell at SPS headquarters that had only a cement bench and a toilet, and she was provided with only a single sheet.
“In an attempt to maintain her dignity, Ms. Walker refused food and water to try and avoid the humiliation of having to use the toilet in view of police officers and a surveillance camera,” said the court filing.
The filing alleges that Walker requested medical assistance from a doctor for her recurring panic attacks, but she was denied.
Walker alleges systemic discrimination of indigenous women and girls that “exists across Canada, but is especially acute in Saskatchewan.”
Walker’s lawyer requested documents from the BC Immigration Holding Centre, Alouette Correctional Centre, Saskatchewan ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety, RCMP, SPS, and Saskatchewan ministry of Social Services.
Nothing in the court filing has been proven in court.
The case is set to be heard in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Monday.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(1) comment
She’s going to get rich!
Look back in the history books, these people have been using lies and emotions to manipulate whitey from the beginning. Only difference is we used to have a spine.
