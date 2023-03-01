Saskatchewan and the Canadian government have reached a healthcare deal for the next 10 years.
In the next 10 years, the federal government will spend $5.94 billion into the Saskatchewan healthcare system, including $1.11 billion focused on shared healthcare priorities.
A one-time $61 million immediate top-up payment will be sent to address the current urgent needs. The money is to help pediatric hospitals, emergency rooms, and reduce surgery wait times.
Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman said it is a “positive step” to reach an “agreement in principle.”
"Saskatchewan is making significant investments to build a stronger, more resilient healthcare system that works for everyone in our province,” said Merriman.
“This agreement in principle with the federal government is a positive step that will accelerate and enhance work already underway. Saskatchewan continues to make record investments into the healthcare system to address key priorities such as reducing surgical backlogs and wait times, and expanding access to mental health services.”
Trudeau’s Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the agreement assists both governments in improving and modernizing the healthcare system.
“Today’s agreement in principle with Saskatchewan is an opportunity to continue our collaboration and improve the experience of health workers and those they care for,” said Duclos.
“It will modernize our healthcare system, improve access to family health services and mental health services, reduce surgical backlogs and support health workers. Better quality of care means helping residents of Saskatchewan and Canadians live longer, healthier lives.”
Trudeau’s Mental Health and Addictions Minister and Associate Health Minister Carolyn Bennett said mental health and substance abuse are priorities to give Canadians better access to mental health services.
“Mental health is health, and through this agreement in principle, we will be working with Saskatchewan to integrate mental health and substance use care as a full and equal part of our universal healthcare system,” said Bennett.
“This agreement will help to provide greater access to mental health services, reduce substance use harms, and lower stigma. Together, we must ensure that all Canadians have access to supports and services for their mental health and well-being – when they need them, wherever they need them.”
On February 7, the Canadian government announced $46.2 billion in new funding as part of a $198.6 million healthcare deal with the provinces and territories over the next 10 years. It included a one-time $2 billion to address urgent healthcare needs.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
