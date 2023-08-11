Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
The three Saskatchewan byelections led to the Saskatchewan Party keeping one of their seats, but it lost two to the NDP. The elections came to an end and were tabulated on Thursday.
“I look forward to working with Lumsden-Morse MLA Blaine McLeod — the newest member of our Saskatchewan Party government caucus,” tweeted Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe on Thursday.
Thank you to all the byelection candidates and your teams and congratulations to Saskatchewan’s three newest MLAs. I look forward to working with Lumsden-Morse MLA Blaine McLeod - the newest member of our Saskatchewan Party government caucus. pic.twitter.com/CA8hywb81J
McLeod won the Lumsden-Morse byelection with 2,648 votes (53.7%). Saskatchewan United Party candidate Jon Hromek came in second place with 1,121 votes (22.7%), having a strong debut in the party’s first race.
Saskatchewan NDP candidate Kaitlyn Stadnyk finished in third place with 1,064 votes (21.6%). This was followed by Buffalo Party candidate Les Guillemin with 56 (1.1%) and Green candidate Isaiah Hunter with 38 (0.8%).
These totals were after all 23 ballot boxes had been counted. Voter turnout was 4,933 out of 13,391 registered voters (36.8%).
NDP candidate Noor Burki (Regina Coronation Park) flipped the seat by winning that byelection with 2,039 votes (56.6%). Saskatchewan Party candidate Riaz Ahmad came in second place with 1,131 votes (31.4%).
Subsequent to Ahmad was Saskatchewan Progressive Conservative candidate Olasehinde Ben Adebayo with 222 votes (6.2%). This was followed by Green candidate Kendra Anderson with 122 (3.4%) and Progress candidate Reid Hill with 85 (2.4%).
These totals were after all seven ballot boxes had been counted. Voter turnout was 3,603 out of 12,415 registered voters (29%).
NDP candidate Jared Clarke (Regina Walsh Acres) flipped that seat by winning the byelection with 2,395 votes (54%). Saskatchewan Party candidate Nevin Markwart trailed behind Clarke with 1,783 votes (40.2%).
Third place went to Progressive Conservative candidate Rose Buscholl with 215 (4.8%). Green candidate Joseph Reynolds received 38 (0.9%).
All six ballot boxes were counted. There were 4,433 out of 11,777 registered voters who participated (37.6%).
Hromek said on July 18 he was unsatisfied with the lack of care associated with one party dominating Saskatchewan politics.
“We need to bring accountability back,” said Hromek.
One example of accountability for him is the Planned Parenthood sex cards shown to Grade 9 students at Lumsden High School. He said he would be questioning Moe about that issue every day during Question Period.
The NDP celebrated adding to its seat total.
“Congratulations to the two newest Saskatchewan NDP MLAs, Noor Burki and Jared Clarke!” it said.
I hope this is not a sign of what is to come in a general election is Saskatchewan.
