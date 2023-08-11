Scott Moe

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe answers questions from the press at the Global Energy Show in Calgary.

 Courtesy Shaun Polczer/Western Standard

The three Saskatchewan byelections led to the Saskatchewan Party keeping one of their seats, but it lost two to the NDP. The elections came to an end and were tabulated on Thursday.

“I look forward to working with Lumsden-Morse MLA Blaine McLeod — the newest member of our Saskatchewan Party government caucus,” tweeted Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe on Thursday. 

(1) comment

Mila
Mila

I hope this is not a sign of what is to come in a general election is Saskatchewan.

