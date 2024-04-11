News

Saskatchewan could legislate accountability for school boards on class size and complexity

Minister of Education Jeremy Cockrill said the province is willing to guarantee an accountability on class size and complexity in legislation (March 7, 2024)
Minister of Education Jeremy Cockrill said the province is willing to guarantee an accountability on class size and complexity in legislation (March 7, 2024)Lee Harding
Loading content, please wait...
Saskatchewan Teachers Federation
Jeremy Cockrill
Matt Love
Saskatchewan School Boards Association
Samantha Becotte

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news