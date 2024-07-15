Saskatchewan Country Thunder 2024 music to fans' ears

The four-day party of Saskatchewan Country Thunder came and went in Craven on the weekend, leaving country fans from across the Prairies and nearby states with great memories.Musical performers took the Beer Gardens stage Thursday night and successive evenings, featuring Fogdog, Detourcountry, Wonderland, Micah Walbum, and Harlequin. Line Dance Lessons were offered two afternoons.Phil Vasser, Tenille Arts, Jackson Dean, and Dallas Smith played Friday on the Ram Stage for main acts. Tim & The Glory Boys, Meghan Patrick, Lonestar, Josh Ross, and Nickelback followed up on Saturday. Some music fans came in for a day or multiple days while others stayed the whole time at the campgrounds. The festival drew young and old, a first time for some, and a repeat experience for others.Tim Lane came from Fort Benton, Montana, with his cousin Jackson Wright and two female friends. They anticipate coming back next year.“I came here because the drinking age is 19, and I'm actually only 20; in Montana, the drinking age is 21. And also chicks, and the music too. I always wanted to see Nickelback in Canada because it's their home place,” Lane said.“We're very appreciative to see the culture of Canada. We're new to the area, but it's been a very great experience. And we're hoping to make it back very soon.”“Not as good as America, but it’s pretty cool,” he joked..Nickelback’s popular songs and pyrotechnics wowed the crowd, but startled at least one Mountie, as the blasts sounded like gunshots. Lead singer Chad Kroeger said his inspiration for the song Photograph was attending in the front row, a girl with whom he shared his first kiss.The festival wrapped up on Sunday with Jake Worthington, Shenandoah, Gary Allan, and Luke Combs. Chants of “Can’t kill Trump!” and “F— Trudeau!” echoed through a small part of the crowd between songs.Moose Jaw residents Gary and Darlene Veroba, both in their 70’s, camped for the duration. They stood as close as general admission tickets would allow them, especially eager to see Gary Allen and Luke Coombs.“Our son, he’s 53, and he’s been coming since he was 17,” Darlene Veroba said, adding she and her husband have attended just as much.Grace Balog of Yorkton was at her third Country Thunder, despite being only 19. She said she was “bonding over the Craven experience” standing by the Verobas. Balog said trailer camping made the days and nights even more memorable.“I came with a new group of people. And I've gotten closer with them for this experience, so I'm happy about that. I met them in Saskatoon, but they're from Esterhazy and Yorkton and Canora and area.”.Kyle Smith of Saskatoon camped with a group of six friends who camped in a trailer and a tent.“I was here to see Nickelback, but now I'm here to see Luke Combs shock on a beer on the stage,” he said.There were other reasons to be there.“Because it's a party 24/7 for f__ing four days in a row,” he said.And what was his most memorable moment?“Probably someone having sex in the porta potties actually,” he said.“I opened ‘er up and it was green. And there it was. That was about one at night.”Ardent fans sang every word of Luke Combs’ songs, especially his mega-popular remake of Fast Car. A country fan from Central Butte calling herself “Rose from the Garden," said she had another favorite, though.“Because I’m old. That’s why I like Shenandoah. I’m 45 years old!”