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Saskatchewan critical minerals mine begins production after $217 million in federal spending

The McIlvenna Bay project.
The McIlvenna Bay project. Courtesy of Mining Technology
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Saskatchewan
Sask
Mining
Natural Resources Canada
Natural Resources
Saskpower
Canada Growth Fund
Buckley Belanger
Tim Hodgson
Major Projects Office
mcilvenna bay
mcilvenna bay mine
Eldorado Gold
Christian Milau
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Western Standard
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