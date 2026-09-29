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Saskatchewan eyes two large nuclear reactors, first could open in 2042

Saskatchewan is considering two large nuclear reactors in the province’s northwest as Premier Scott Moe’s government plans to meet future electricity demand.
Saskatchewan is considering two large nuclear reactors in the province’s northwest as Premier Scott Moe’s government plans to meet future electricity demand.WS/David Wiechnik
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Nuclear
Saskpoli
Scott Moe
Nuclear Power
Saskpower
Nuclear Reactor
Ian Edwards
atkinsréalis
Cameco
Nuclear Plant
Tim Gitzel
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