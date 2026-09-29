Saskatchewan eyes two large nuclear reactors, first could open in 2042

CALGARY — Saskatchewan is considering two large nuclear reactors in the province’s northwest as Premier Scott Moe’s government plans to meet future electricity demand.The first reactor could begin operating in 2042, Moe said Tuesday. SaskPower will assess potential sites and consult people in affected communities before the proposal moves forward.Moe said nuclear generation would form part of the province’s broader electricity grid, with plans for at least 2,600 megawatts of nuclear capacity by 2050.“Reliable, affordable power is essential for Saskatchewan families to thrive and for businesses and communities to grow,” Moe said in a news release.“With our world-class uranium resources, skilled work force and growing nuclear expertise, Saskatchewan has everything we need to be a global leader in nuclear energy.”.OLDCORN: Scott Moe didn’t need taxpayers to buy Danielle Smith a $275 Oilers necklace.The proposal drew support from companies in the uranium and nuclear industries, which pointed to Saskatchewan’s uranium supply and the potential economic benefits of nuclear generation.Cameco CEO Tim Gitzel said nuclear power could help strengthen energy security while supplying electricity to households and businesses.“We understand the economic, environmental and energy security benefits that safe, reliable and carbon-free nuclear power can provide for our people, communities, and industries,” Gitzel said in the government release.AtkinsRéalis CEO Ian Edwards said his company’s Candu reactors use natural uranium, allowing them to operate without the enriched fuel Canada does not currently produce domestically.“Candu can be fuelled by Saskatchewan’s world-class uranium resources without dependence on foreign enrichment infrastructure,” Edwards said.“That means greater energy sovereignty, greater supply certainty and greater long-term economic value and high-quality jobs retained here in Canada.”