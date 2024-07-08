Saskatchewan government employees get 8% pay hike

The Saskatchewan Government Employees Union has agreed to an 8% bump in pay over three years from the provincial government. A Memorandum of Agreement between the Government of Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Government and General Employees' Union (SGEU) PS/GE bargaining unit has now been ratified by both parties.In a vote held on July 4 and 5, members of the Saskatchewan Government and General Employees’ Union (SGEU) Public Service/Government Employment (PS/GE) bargaining unit voted to ratify a new three-year collective agreement that spans from October 1, 2022 to September 31, 2025. Union negotiation chair Lori Bossaer said the deal took a lot of work.“This agreement is the result of a tremendous amount of effort put in by the negotiating committee, bargaining council and all PS/GE members,” she said. “I would like to thank our members for their involvement, their solidarity, and for making their voices heard by casting a ballot.” Over the duration of the new agreement, members will see their wages increase by approximately 8%. The agreement includes: General wage increases of 3% (2022), 3% (2023) and 1.67% (2024); and0.4% increase to matched pension contributions for those not already at 9%The agreement also results in an adjustment to one factor of the Public Service Commission (PSC)/SGEU Class Plan which will result in approximately two-thirds of the membership moving up in their classification level. Some other improvements include the right to union representation in meetings that could result in discipline and increases to the following: Shift differential Weekend premiums Per diem allowances Private accommodation rates Standby pay High tower differential Flying differential Winter allowance for highway workers Tool allowances Headset reimbursement and maintenance costs for pilotsPS/GE is SGEU’s largest bargaining unit, representing over 11,000 members who work in government ministries and agencies across the province. They include wildland firefighters, pilots, nurses, teachers, agrologists, auditors, ferry operators, lab assistants, parks workers, boiler inspectors, highway traffic officers, pharmacists, welders, library technicians, correctional officers and youth facility workers, income assistance workers, child protection workers, administrative professionals, conservation officers, equipment operators, and more.Minister Responsible for the Public Service Commission Dustin Duncan welcomed the agreement."I am pleased with both parties' commitment and co-operation in working at the bargaining table to reach a new collective agreement that is good for both public service employees and the people of Saskatchewan," he said.The ratification comes as SGEU marks Disability Pride Month."Although it is not yet officially recognized by the Canadian government, July is Disability Pride Month. It’s a time to recognize and celebrate the achievements, contributions and rights of individuals with disabilities," an SGEU webpage reads."Disability community members and advocates take this time to raise awareness, foster inclusivity and advocate for a more equitable society. It’s an opportunity to celebrate the progress made in advancing disability rights across the world."Ontario made Disability Pride Month official in 2023 by Bill 128.