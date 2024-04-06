Saskatchewan government gives short line railways $530K

Saskatchewan has offered more than half a million dollars to keep trains moving on the province’s short line railways.On Friday, the provincial government announced $530,000 for 13 railways.“Short line railways play an important role in getting Saskatchewan’s food, fuel and fertilizer on their journeys to worldwide markets, which helps keep our export-based economy strong to sustain our quality of life,” Highways Minister Lori Carr said in a news release.“We are proud to invest in this transportation sector as it is essential to keeping our great and growing province strong.”The funding comes from the provincial government’s Short Line Railway Improvement Program. It will help with track upgrades and expansion, improved crossing surfaces and sightlines, bridge maintenance, track rehabilitation and other projects.Recipients includeBig Sky Rail, Delisle (Eston, Elrose region) — $87,035Carlton Trail Railway (Saskatoon to Prince Albert area) — $37,515Great Sandhills Railway (Swift Current to Leader area) — $43,089Great Western Railway (Assiniboia, Shaunavon, Coronach area) — $129,909Last Mountain Railway (Regina to Davidson) — $29,155Long Creek Railroad (west of Estevan) — $25,000Northern Lights Rail (west of Melfort) — $25,000Red Coat Road and Rail (Ogema area) — $25,000Southern Rails Cooperative (south of Moose Jaw) — $25,000Stewart Southern Railway (southwest of Regina to Stoughton) — $28,297Thunder Rail (Arborfield area) — $25,000Torch River Rail (Nipawin to Choiceland area) — $25,000Wheatland Rail (Cudworth, Wakaw area) — $25,000“By investing in continuous improvements to our tracks, Saskatchewan short line railways ensure that rail is a safe, reliable, and efficient transportation option for agricultural producers, industrial facilities, and Saskatchewan businesses of all sizes,” Western Canadian Short Line Railway Association president Andrew Glastetter said in the release.“Many short line railways are community owned, and serve rural communities, while also playing a vital role in the overall supply chain. Short line railways have a positive impact on highways infrastructure, the environment, and rural economies, while transporting freight on infrastructure that is primarily maintained and funded privately.”The 13 short line railways in the province operate on 2,123 kilometres of track. Their importance grew after consolidation of elevators into major terminals almost 30 years ago left larger railways wanting to shed the short tracks.Provincial grants cover up to 50% of eligible project costs and are determined based on how much track each short line owns.Networks with less than 80 km of track receive at least $25,000, but larger networks get a proportional amount based on how much track they operate.In 2022, the federal government announced $1 million for the preliminary design to move the rail tracks crossing Ring Road in Regina. The total cost was pegged at $2.4 million.The other three projects include federal funding of:$13.5 million for a railway grade stabilization project near Eston. Last Mountain Railway also will invest $13.5 million;$1.6 million for a new pre-interchange yard on the Canadian Pacific Railway Interchange near Assiniboia. Great Western Railway also is putting up $1.6 million; and,$2.2 million to build 12,000 feet of additional track to address congestion issues at the interchange between the Stewart Southern Railway and Canadian Pacific in Lajord. Purely Canada Foods also will contribute to the project for a total of more than $6.5 million.