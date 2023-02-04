Guns

After the Liberal government axed its controversial amendments to the pending firearms legislation Bill C-21, Saskatchewan firearms owners, gun shop owners, and Premier Scott Moe are pleased.

On Friday, Liberal MP Taleeb Noormohamed said the amendments were withdrawn that classified a long list of guns as “prohibited” in the government’s attempt to ban assault-style weapons. The dropped amendments would use the Criminal Code to ban several models of hunting rifles and shotguns.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Trudeau is a psychotic malevolent mentally insane psychopath and he will definitely not stop his WEF agenda of enslavement and destruction

He smirks and enjoys the pain and suffering he causes

He will implement policies that will kill you and your children if given the chance

He apparently has the full backing of our infinitely corrupted Canadian institutions as well

Our MSM of course is beyond worthless and hopeless

Western separation is the only option left

Remember

This is a war of good against evil and Canada along with the Netherlands have been chosen as the first Western “democracies” to fall and be destroyed

guest688
guest688

I completely agree with Canadian in Western Canada... there is only one way to solve this outstanding issue with Central Canada... Saskatchewan must aggressively pursue separation.

Mr. Moe must create a new Ministry of Independence whose responsibility is to develop a road map to independence for Saskatchewan. Something which should have been done some years ago.

Its time to let central canada know that we are irrevocably on this course.

Some might think if Peter P gets to be PM the need for Saskatchewan to pursue an Independent course of action will not be necessary. Oh and Peter P is from Calgary, sorry Pete but you are just another central canadian who wants to tell us what to do. Assuming there is another federal election and assuming you become PM you need to help Saskatchewan achieve our objective of Separation to become an independent country. Do that and we might consider selling grain to Canada.

Saskatchewan and canada relationship is unreconcilable. Mr. Moe your move!

LJeromeS
LJeromeS

As the saying goes: keep your powder dry. This ENTIRE ACT needs to be scrapped. They will now test the waters as to how many billions the aboriginals might be willing to take to go along with this idiocy. Next up will be Quebec. There is absolutely no reason for Sask (or alberta or manitoba) to be "cautiously optimistic" at this point.

CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

No, they'll just lick their wounds then get right back at it...they have to be driven from power...

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Ya think? Turdiot's idol was and still is Cuba's Fidel Castro. Anyone who is 'cautiously optimistic' is being duped. The Turdiot-Singh-Notley coalition is just biding its time. Wake up, folks, and join the CSSA and/or CFCR firearms rights orgs.

MTDEF
MTDEF

This is hardly a win. The fudds will go back to not giving a sh*t about basic rights and freedoms of gun owners now that their long guns aren't affected. And the Liberals learned that hey need to have a majority before disarming the country. Not a victory, not even close.

Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

If Saskatchewan wants to keep their basic rights of property ownership, wants to thrive and have prosperous future hoping Canada stops attacking them won't do it.

Canada is coming for our firearms, our farms and our resources. I'm not sure how much clearer Canada could be on those issues.

We have over 150yrs of talking, meeting, conferring, negotiating and hoping. Talking, waiting, hoping has failed. The only choices remaining are get out of Confederation or eventually hand over farms, resources and property including firearms.

.

