Saskatchewan loses businesses but gains jobs

The latest job numbers from Statistics Canada show Saskatchewan has fewer businesses than a year ago, prompting criticism from the Opposition NDP and redirection to more positive stats by the Sask Party government.Opposition NDP Leader Carla Beck confronted Premier Scott Moe on Tuesday with the newly-released information."[A]fter the last 12 months in this province we’ve lost another 91 — 91 Saskatchewan businesses. That’s 91 fewer businesses hiring local people and fewer businesses benefiting local communities. Mr. Speaker, why won’t this Premier stop selling out Saskatchewan jobs and hire Saskatchewan?”Moe pointed to more positive findings by the national statistical service: the province had 10,500 more full-time jobs than one year prior."What that has precipitated, Mr. Speaker, is 30,000 more people living in Saskatchewan communities, people coming from all over, all around the world, making their home in a Saskatchewan community," Moe said.“We have 225 individuals that have brought their families, are working in a Saskatchewan Health Authority complex in a community across Saskatchewan. Many of them largely are recruited from the Philippines.The premier reminded Beck that Saskatchewan was second in private sector capital investment growth and that StatsCan also expected the province to lead in that category this year.Beck replied, "Saskatchewan people can’t pay their bills, businesses are closing, but this Premier is clapping for himself as are his minions, Mr. Speaker. Saskatchewan people, they don’t care about spin, increasingly desperate spin."Speaker Randy Weekes cautioned the leader "on her choice of words."Minister of Crown Investments Corporation Dustin Duncan reminded Beck of failed investments by the Crowns when the NDP was in power from 1991 to 2007."How many Saskatchewan jobs were created when $16 million were lost under the NDP on a Chicago-based fibre optics company? Zero. How many jobs were created in Saskatchewan when $9.4 million was lost on a Newfoundland cable company? Zero. How many jobs were created in Saskatchewan when $25 million was lost on an Atlanta, Georgia-based dot-com company? Zero, Mr. Speaker. That’s the record of the NDP."Following question period, Opposition Critic for the Economy and Jobs Aleana Young reiterated to reporters the importance of small business.“First and foremost, anytime we see a small business close in Saskatchewan it’s a sad story. 99 percent of the businesses in Saskatchewan are small businesses, they’re the job creators, community builders, and a critical part of the economy," Young said."This is not a month to month blip. This is sustained. When you look at Premier Scott Moe’s time at office, when you look at 2018 to where we are today we have lost 875 businesses in Saskatchewan."Young also pointed out Saskatchewan had 40,000 fewer jobs in rural Saskatchewan since Moe became premier in February of 2018.The Western Standard asked Young if the job security and superior pay and benefits in the public sector were drawing more people as opposed to the risk and hard work of entrepreneurship."I don't actually," Young said, pointing to Saskatchewan's second-worst wage growth among provinces."We are seeing a really devastating impact of that lack of wage growth. If people can't pay their bills . . . we are not going to see spending in local businesses, we're not going to see spending on entertainment, we're not going to see spending on even some essentials like children's clothes where we've seen the PST added."Young said the results of this "recipe for disaster" were evident."Take a walk down a main street or talk to a small business owner. Crime is up, visible signs of poverty are everywhere and it's a shame."In 2023, Saskatchewan was home to 151,646 businesses of all sizes. With 122 small businesses for every 1,000 people, Saskatchewan maintains the second highest per-capita rate in Canada.Private capital investment in Saskatchewan increased by nearly 25% to a total of $12.4 billion in 2023, and is projected to increase another 14.4% in 2024 to reach $14.2 billion.Stage two of the BHP Jansen potash project, major investments in canola crushing capacity from Cargill and Louis Dreyfus, and investments in thermal oil projects by Cenovus and Cardinal Energy.The Sask Party government says these projects are expected to create business opportunities in Saskatchewan for suppliers and contractors that will result in new and expanded local businesses and good jobs in the province.