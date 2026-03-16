Saskatchewan man charged again with making child pornography

A Balgonie man is facing child exploitation charges after Saskatchewan investigators searched a home, and it is not the first time Kevin James Leibel, 53, has been accused in a child pornography-related case.The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) said officers executed a search warrant at a Balgonie home on March 12. Investigators examined electronic devices at the scene and seized items for further investigation.Police said Leibel was charged the same day with possessing child sexual abuse and exploitation material as well as making child sexual abuse and exploitation material.He was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in Regina provincial court on March 18 at 2 p.m..The new charges come more than a decade after Leibel was first charged with child pornograpy related charges.In 2014, Leibel was charged with accessing child pornography, possessing child pornography, and making child pornography available as part of Operation Snapshot III, a Canada-wide police investigation into the online sharing of child sexual abuse material.At the time, Global News reported RCMP had searched a home in Balgonie, and Leibel was already serving a conditional sentence in the community for sexual assault of a minor when those pornography-related charges were laid.The Saskatchewan ICE Unit is made up of investigators from the RCMP, Regina Police Service, and Saskatoon Police Service. Its mandate is to investigate crimes involving the online abuse and exploitation of children.