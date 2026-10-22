Saskatchewan municipal spending report reveals wide gaps between cities and towns

Saskatoon spent more per resident than Regina in 2024, while spending varied sharply among Saskatchewan’s smaller municipalities, according to a Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) report.The CTF is calling on higher-spending municipalities to follow the example of lower-spending communities and use the savings to cut taxes.Saskatoon spent $3,254 per person in 2024, compared with $3,011 in Regina — a difference of $243 per resident.However, Regina recorded the larger increase over the four-year comparison. Its spending per person rose 15% since 2020, compared with about 4% in Saskatoon.“Taxpayers pay the bills and they deserve to know how their mayors and councillors are spending their tax dollars,” said CTF’s Prairie Director Gage Haubrich.“And they deserve to know how much other municipalities are spending in comparison to hold their local politicians accountable when they spend too much.”.Among Saskatchewan’s smaller cities, Swift Current had the highest spending at $3,777 per person. Warman had the lowest at $1,858, less than half Swift Current’s figure.The gap was wider among towns. Gravelbourg spent the most at $4,367 per resident, while Ponteix spent the least at $1,570.“Municipalities that spend more per person should copy those that spend less,” Haubrich said.“Municipalities should use those savings to cut taxes and let taxpayers keep more of their own money.”The report draws on municipal financial statements available through the Saskatchewan government’s online portal. The CTF said the province posted the statements online after years of pressure from the organization.