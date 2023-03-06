The Canadian and Saskatchewan governments announced that $10 a day child care in Saskatchewan starts April 1, 2023.
As required by the Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement, Saskatchewan is three years ahead of schedule to provide $10 day child care by 2025-2026 and one of the first Canadian provinces to achieve this milestone.
"The Government of Saskatchewan is committed to investing in affordable, inclusive, and high-quality child care that provides children with a positive start in life while also giving parents the flexibility and choice to build both a family and career," said Saskatchewan Education Minister Dustin Duncan.
Parents with children under six years old who attend a regulated child care centre full-time will pay $217.50 per month.
Each family can expect to save between $395 to $573 per month for every child under six compared to the fees on March 31, 2021.
“Today is a major achievement for families in Saskatchewan,” said Canadian Families, Children, and Social Development Minister Karina Gould.
“By working together, Canada and Saskatchewan have achieved our shared goal of affordable child care three years ahead of schedule. We are continuing to focus on achieving other important targets through the Canada-wide system, such as space creation and support to early childhood educators, to ensure that every family has access to high-quality, affordable, flexible, and inclusive child care.”
The agreement includes nearly $1.1 billion in federal spending over the next five years for “regulated early learning and child care programs and services for children under the age of six in Saskatchewan.”
The governments provide free training and education, wage increases of up to $5 per hour, and grants for regulated child care facilities.
As of December 31, 2022, there were 19,790 regulated child care spaces in 144 Saskatchewan communities.
"These subsidies help families like mine because my wife and I both work and we have two kids," said Saskatoon parent Sanjay Patel.
"I'll probably be saving around $500 to $600 a month compared to last year with this most recent reduction in parent fees. This is going to help my family out a lot because we'll have more money left over for other things our family can use."
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
