Child Care
The Canadian and Saskatchewan governments announced that $10 a day child care in Saskatchewan starts April 1, 2023.

As required by the Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement, Saskatchewan is three years ahead of schedule to provide $10 day child care by 2025-2026 and one of the first Canadian provinces to achieve this milestone.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

