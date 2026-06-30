Saskatchewan overspends by $1 billion as CTF urges spending restraint

CALGARY — The Saskatchewan government spent roughly $1 billion more than planned in the 2025-26 fiscal year, prompting renewed criticism from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF), which says the province must rein in spending and reduce its reliance on borrowing.According to Saskatchewan’s newly released 2025-26 public accounts, the provincial government spent $22.1 billion during the fiscal year, exceeding its original budget projection of $21 billion by approximately $1 billion.The overspending comes despite government revenues also coming in higher than expected, increasing by about $77.4 million compared to budget forecasts.CTF Prairie Director Gage Haubrich said Saskatchewan families are expected to adjust their household finances when unexpected costs arise and argued the provincial government should be held to the same standard.“Taxpayers can’t afford a government that keeps breaking its spending promises,” said Haubrich.“When a Saskatchewan family has an unexpected car repair bill, they have to find savings in their restaurant or vacation budget and Premier Scott Moe needs to do the same.”Haubrich said unforeseen expenses do not justify continued borrowing or higher debt levels..CTF states Ottawa bureaucracy still 33% larger than 2016 despite workforce cuts.“Unexpected costs are not an excuse for the government to continue to spend beyond its means, borrow more money and drive up the debt,” he said.The public accounts show Saskatchewan’s total provincial debt reached $25 billion by the end of the 2025-26 fiscal year. The government borrowed approximately $1.6 billion more than originally projected in its budget.The federation noted provincial debt has more than doubled since Premier Scott Moe first took office.Taxpayers also paid about $817 million in debt interest charges during the year, money the federation argues could otherwise be directed toward government services or tax relief.The latest overrun continues a pattern seen in recent years. Saskatchewan spent approximately $970 million more than budgeted in 2024, exceeded spending plans by $2.2 billion in 2023 and overspent by $1.4 billion in 2022.Haubrich said growing debt and rising interest costs underscore the need for tighter fiscal management.“The government is wasting hundreds of millions of dollars per year on debt interest payments because it has repeatedly failed to control spending and keeps borrowing more money,” he said.“Premier Scott Moe needs to find savings and work to reduce the cost of government for taxpayers.”