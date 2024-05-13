Saskatchewan Party barred from Pride Month and parade

Queen City Pride is barring the Saskatchewan Party from its annual parade and Pride Month celebrations, as it calls the government's policy on pronouns for students under 15 years of age "incredibly dangerous."In a press release Monday, Queen City Pride (QCP) said the government was not their ally."Normally it is our great honour to gather June 1st at the Provincial Legislative Building in Regina and provincially proclaim Pride month. This year, due to the actions of the current Saskatchewan government, we are not holding this ceremony. We do not believe the current Saskatchewan government is our ally, and we do not believe it would be appropriate to allow them to take part in such an important event for our community," read the statement.QCP condemned the government for Bill 137, The Parents' Bill of Rights, in October 2023, and the use of Section 33 of the charter to prevent the legislation from being overturned by the courts."We choose to be safe and to show that love is love. We do not support any action that breaches the Canadian Charter of Rights, or actively puts members of our community in danger. This is a sign of open disrespect for our youth and therefore the whole of our Community," wrote QCP."Based on the actions of this provincial government, we are not allowing them to be part of our celebrations. This includes the Pride month proclamation as well as parade entry. We will not allow them to masquerade as allies and supporters, then put our community in danger for the other eleven months of the year. We want to ensure all members of our community, especially the youth that have been targeted recently, feel safe, comfortable, and supported while at any of our festival activities."Pride Month would go on without the Sask Party, QCP insisted."Pride is about our right to be who we are, and love who we love, without fear of hate, disrespect, and danger."We are proclaiming June as Pride Month with our community members and true allies, and the Saskatchewan government has shown with their actions, that this does not include them."The Western Standard reached out to the Sask Party government for comment but did not receive any before submission of this article.The Parents' Bill of Rights, introduced October 12, 2023, outlines rights that parents have regarding their children's education, including to:act as the primary decision-maker with respect to the pupil's education;be informed on a regular basis of the pupil's attendance, behaviour and academic achievement in school;consult with the pupil's teachers and other employees of the school with respect to the pupil's courses of study and academic achievement;have access to the pupil's school file;receive information respecting the courses of study available to the pupil, including online learning, and to make decisions as to which courses of study the pupil enrolls in;be informed of the code of conduct and administrative policies, including discipline and behaviour management policies, of the school;be informed of any disciplinary action or investigation taken by the school in relation to the pupil's conduct;if the pupil has been expelled from school, request a review and reconsideration of the expulsion after the expiration of one year;be informed and consulted in relation to the pupil's school attendance problems;excuse the pupil from participating in the opening exercises;be consulted before any medical or dental examination or treatment is provided to the pupil;if sexual health content is to be presented to pupils in the school:at least two weeks before the sexual health content is presented to the pupils, be informed by the principal of:the subject matter of the sexual health content;the dates on which the sexual health content is to be presented to the pupils; andif the parent or guardian so chooses, withdraw the pupil from the presentation of the sexual health content by giving written notice to the principal;if the pupil is under 16 years of age, provide consent before the pupil's teachers and other employees of the school use the pupil's new gender-related preferred name or gender identity at school.