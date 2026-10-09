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Saskatchewan pilot named among six lost on Hamilton air ambulance

Thomas Farquhar, a 2023 graduate of Prairie College’s flight school, was the first officer on Heartbeat 104. The family has opened a scholarship in his name.
Thomas (Tommy) Henry Farquhar was the first officer on Latitude Air Ambulance’s missing Gulfstream
Thomas (Tommy) Henry Farquhar was the first officer on Latitude Air Ambulance’s missing GulfstreamPrairie College
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