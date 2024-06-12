Saskatchewan Teachers Federation takes binding arbitration proposal to its members

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation has announced it is talking to members regarding the use of binding arbitration to reach a new provincial collective bargaining agreement.According to an STF press release, its consultation with teachers focuses on two possible paths forward, one of which involves the use of binding arbitration to resolve two outstanding issues: class complexity-accountability framework and teachers’ wages.The other option was not made clear by the press release, which added that additional information will not be available while the member consultation process takes place.In March, the Teachers' Bargaining Committee (TBC) proposed binding arbitration on the single issue of class size and complexity. That offer was rejected by the Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee.On June 5, when a bargaining impasse was declared, the Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee offered binding arbitration on the issues of wages and the accountability framework. The TBC rejected that proposal, as it did not include class complexity.On June 8, the GTBC’s offer was revised to include class complexity accountability framework as well as wages. This aligns with the TBC’s position that class complexity must be included if binding arbitration is to be considered.The TBC will share the future direction of collective bargaining with a news release and media availability Friday afternoon. A media advisory will be shared with media in the coming days.