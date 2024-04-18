Saskatchewan teachers to vote on contract offer

Statements Wednesday evening from the Saskatchewan Teachers Federation and the Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee confirm the two sides have reached a tentative deal.The deal, which came after two days of recent negotiations, includes a three-year agreement with salary increases of 3% in year one; 3% in year two; and 2% in year three with retroactive pay to September 2023. The offer also includes a reference to the accountability framework in relation to a Memorandum of Understanding among the three parties.In a statement, Don Hoium, Chair of the GTBC, said the committee feels this is a fair and reasonable agreement that will benefit Saskatchewan students, teachers, and families.The Teachers’ Bargaining Committee, along with the STF Executive, has decided to bring the final offer to STF members for a vote.