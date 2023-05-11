Donna Harpauer Budget
Photo by Christopher Oldcorn

The Saskatchewan government has created a new organization to collect corporate income taxes, which means businesses and farmers will have to deal with two tax agencies, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and the new Saskatchewan Revenue Agency (SRA). 

Gage Haubrich

That caused some concerns and criticisms as it will result in additional costs for the province and businesses will have to file two annual tax returns.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(7) comments

Delby
Delby

It's a first step toward collecting all their own taxes. If so, well done, SK. You have a great government.

Report Add Reply
carole
carole

[thumbup][thumbup]

Report Add Reply
Mars Hill
Mars Hill

I don't understand this stuff very well, but anything that the federal government is doing that can be done by the provincial government is a good thing in ninety percent of the cases.

Report Add Reply
guest310
guest310

can you folks not read we are already doing it

Report Add Reply
dave_656
dave_656

No. This is just plain stupid and a complete waste of money. Of course the backwoods hillbilly separatists will cheer it on, regardless of the boneheaded bureaucratic boondoggle that it is.

Report Add Reply
private property
private property

Great idea. All provinces should work towards collecting all taxes in their provinces and then sharing some with the Federal government.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

OK, lets see how it goes. Im open.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.