The Saskatchewan government has created a new organization to collect corporate income taxes, which means businesses and farmers will have to deal with two tax agencies, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and the new Saskatchewan Revenue Agency (SRA).
That caused some concerns and criticisms as it will result in additional costs for the province and businesses will have to file two annual tax returns.
The legislation to establish the new SRA crown corporation passed this week and the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is watching closely to see if there are benefits to Saskatchewan businesses with the province having complete control over provincial business taxes.
“If this program reduces cost for taxpayers, then that’s a great thing, but overall taxpayers need to see the bill and make sure the budget isn’t going to be blown up by creating an entire new bureaucracy here,” said Gage Haubrich, Prairie director of the CTF.
Under the present agreement with the federal government it collects income taxes and distributes to the provinces their share of the income taxes.
“I think it’s a pretty significant change we're suggesting and I think consultation is very important. If there is absolutely no reason to pursue it, then we won’t go through the cost of even doing the deeper dive,” said Finance Minister Donna Harpauer.
The Sask NDP estimated the province will have to spend $10 million annually to carry out the same task the federal government has been doing for Saskatchewan without any charges.
“That’s not how you do things. It’s reckless. It’s how you get yourself into a really bad spot. The idea itself has been widely panned by the business community and by the people of Saskatchewan,” said NDP Finance Critic Trent Wotherspoon.
The new legislation allows the Saskatchewan government to collect personal income taxes separately in addition to corporate income taxes.
If the province decides to collect personal income taxes, Saskatchewan residents will file their income tax returns with the SRA instead of the CRA.
However, the province has no immediate plans to collect personal income tax.
Other provinces, such as Alberta and Quebec, already have separate tax collection agencies.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(7) comments
It's a first step toward collecting all their own taxes. If so, well done, SK. You have a great government.
[thumbup][thumbup]
I don't understand this stuff very well, but anything that the federal government is doing that can be done by the provincial government is a good thing in ninety percent of the cases.
can you folks not read we are already doing it
No. This is just plain stupid and a complete waste of money. Of course the backwoods hillbilly separatists will cheer it on, regardless of the boneheaded bureaucratic boondoggle that it is.
Great idea. All provinces should work towards collecting all taxes in their provinces and then sharing some with the Federal government.
OK, lets see how it goes. Im open.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.