The Saskatchewan Trucking Association wants trucking companies whose vehicles hit overpasses to face escalating penalties like British Columbia's, after 10 overpass strikes in Saskatchewan this year.Association executive director Susan Ewart told The Evan Bray Show on November 24 that BC has what she called a "three-strike rule.""Basically, it's a successive escalation of enforcement," Ewart said.She said a carrier might be suspended for one to two days after a first strike while it is investigated, and would face a full National Safety Code audit after a second.Ewart said that after a third strike, the carrier's safety fitness certificate is removed and it can no longer operate its trucking business.BC's framework, published by its Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement branch in December 2023, says a carrier may be suspended pending an investigation after a first infrastructure strike. The suspension would likely last one to two days, and up to seven to 10 days. A second strike may bring a one- to three-week suspension pending a full compliance audit. A third brings a suspension pending cancellation of the carrier's safety certificate. A suspended carrier must park its entire fleet..Ewart said carriers share liability because they contract loads, plan routes, and dispatch trucks, but drivers are responsible for pre-trip inspections. She said the association wants to talk with Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) about graduated licensing.The most recent Saskatoon strike came November 18, when a semi hauling equipment hit the Highway 16 overpass above Highway 11 and left the scene, according to Saskatoon police. It was the city's eighth overpass strike this year and the second on that bridge. Police later located the driver and vehicle, and the Saskatchewan Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.Under Saskatchewan's Highways and Transportation Act, damaging a "public improvement" carries a maximum fine of $200 for a first offence and $500 for further offences.Highways Minister Kim Gartner said in October that the ministry had measured every highway structure in Saskatchewan, was reviewing permitting, and was "undertaking a multi-ministerial approach to the legislation review."In a separate incident, two semis collided on top of Moose Jaw's newly rebuilt Main Street North overpass on November 23, causing an estimated $50,000 in vehicle damage. Police reported no injuries and ticketed one driver. Neither truck was hauling an oversized load.