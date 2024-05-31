Saskatchewan turns to binding arbitration for teachers' contract

The Saskatchewan government is taking contract negotiations to binding arbitration after teachers rejected the latest contract offer.In a 55% vote against, Saskatchewan teachers refused a contract offer that had annual pay increases of 3%, 3%, and 2% and included a framework of accountability on class size and complexity with financial support.Education Minister and North Battleford MLA Jeremy Cockrill was disappointed that members of the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) did not approve the deal.“We're disappointed with the vote results from yesterday. But even worse, I know that this is disappointing for students, families and teachers,” Cockrill told reporters Friday morning.“A clear path forward is what's best for Saskatchewan students, especially those students who are graduating this year. That path forward is binding arbitration. And we are prepared to resume discussions with the Saskatchewan Teachers Federation immediately to define and move forward with binding arbitration, so that we can all get an agreement done.”A smooth finish to the school year enticed the province to choose this course of action.“Binding arbitration will provide clarity and certainty for parents, students and teachers, that there will be no further job action this school year, and that end of year field trips, exams and graduation can go ahead as planned.”Teachers had offered class size and complexity to go to binding arbitration earlier in the negotiation process. Cockrill said it was too early to agree at that point.“I was clear at that time that I didn't feel like we had spent enough time actually bargaining at that time to go to binding arbitration. And obviously, we feel that the best deals do happen at the bargaining table,” Cockrill said.“We came to a tentative agreement that was agreed upon by both sides. I think both sides left the table a few weeks ago, comfortable with the agreement that we had come to. The STF leadership endorsed and recommended that tentative agreement to their membership.”Prior to the announcement, STF President Samantha Becotte told reporters in an online press conference Friday morning they were ready to negotiate.“The minister has previously said that the best agreements happen at the table. And after five days where progress was made and real negotiations have occurred, I agree,” Becotte said.“We want to get to a negotiated agreement at the table that recognizes the significant needs of teachers and students in schools and addresses the priorities that teachers have brought forward.”Matthew Love, Opposition Education Critic and MLA for Saskatoon Eastview, supported the STF’s earlier call for binding arbitration but now thinks the government should keep negotiating.“I don't understand why the government has walked away from bargaining. They come far, they've come a long way. Certainly if you're close to a deal, I would encourage the government to get back to the table,” he said.Love said problems with class size and complexity have come on the Sask Party’s watch.“These are challenges created by the science department. And the one thing that I've heard time and time again, is that teachers don't trust the Sask Party will be able to fix the problem.”