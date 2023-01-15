Drugs

A Saskatchewan utility was ordered to pay damages to employees subjected to drug tests after workplace accidents. Testing without some suspicion of impairment was unjustified, a labour arbitrator ruled.

“The employer did not require the grievors to submit to alcohol and drug tests because it had a reasonable suspicion any of them might have consumed alcohol or drugs,” wrote Dennis Ball, arbitrator in the case.

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

