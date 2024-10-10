Saskatoon bar cancels pro-life group’s event because of views

RightNow said Three Hall Public House in Saskatoon cancelled its booking for its pro-life pub event because of its views. Over the weekend and without notice, RightNow President Scott Hayward and Executive Director Alissa Golob said Three Hall cancelled its pub event because it is pro-life. “This is clear cut discrimination and oppression of pro-life Saskatchewanians by this establishment,” said Hayward and Golob in a Wednesday email to supporters. “We may have been cancelled, but we won’t be silenced.” While the event had been cancelled, Hayward and Golob confirmed they are in consultation with a lawyer to determine if legal action should be taken.Three Hall had said it was notified by a handful of people about an event it had listed as hosting. “As with many reservations we take, a reason for the party was not given,” it said.“We have since emailed the organizer of the ‘Pro-Life Pub Night’ and cancelled the reservation.”.It thanked people for letting it know. RightNow’s event had been organized as part of its campaign to canvas for pro-life candidates in the Saskatchewan election. Its event will now be held at the Adonis Lounge in Saskatoon on October 21 at 7 p.m. They concluded by saying it is more than a simple pub night. Rather, they said it is “about oppressors who think they can discriminate against pro-life Canadians because we’re standing up for human rights.” “We will always stand up to bullies,” they said. Three Hall could not be reached for comment in time for publication.