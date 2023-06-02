Rainbow Tent Outside GSCS Office
Image courtesy of CBC

A protest occurred at Greater Saskatoon Catholic School (GSCS) division office due to a leaked email described as “discriminatory” against the sexual minorities community on Thursday.

Rainbow Tent Street Protest GSCS

This led to a heated conversation between the protesters and the director of education as it began to rain.

Rainbow Tent Saskatoon
Out Saskatoon GSCS T-Shirts

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(6) comments

DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

If you have put your child in a Catholic school you have done it because you want a certain type of education otherwise you would put your child in a government school. These people haven’t done anything except to decide not to go to the rainbow tent. They haven’t maligned anyone, haven’t harmed anyone, they just decided not to attend, but that’s not good enough for the radical left haters. They twist everything around and accuse the Catholics of being phobia this and phobia that and then go in front of their property and get in their face about it. Maybe the superintendent should have told them that we can’t talk to you because you’re catholicphobic and gunphobic and heterophobic and commonsensephobic. If “trans women are women” then where are the homemakers. Why do they all “dress up” like either Hollywood actresses or freaks. Where are the “regular everyday” types if they’re women. Just like a screaming child we just have to say “no” to these idiots. Especially when you can’t talk to them because they just shout you down.

Report Add Reply
WCanada
WCanada

There are a hundred other places to take kids. Everything isn’t about sex. Stop ramming your choices in everyone's face. Stop trying to convert children to your 'religion'. We aren't trying to convert you away yours.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

This just shows the hypocrisy of our society, people cannot protest a library where government approved Groomers put on grotesque sex shows in front of children, but those same groomers are allowed to protest in front of a school where people simply said “please don’t attend these grotesque sex shows designed to groom your children”. Evil is among us.

Report Add Reply
guest1019
guest1019

These radical protesters seem to have so much "hatred" built up. Very sad.

Report Add Reply
Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

People can be Gay or Trans, as they choose - BUT NO CHILDREN CAN BE INVOLVED! THIS IS CHILD ABUSE.

Abnormal sexualization of children is criminal.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Just a few short years ago these groomers would

Have been locked up for sexual abuse of a minor. These people are sick and they are evil, worse yet, are the parents that take their children to these sick freak shows. Discipline your child and expect a visit from social services, take them to one of these freak shows, and you will most likely find a social worker performing in it.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.