Texas Drag Queen Event
Courtesy Twitter

The Greater Saskatoon Catholic School (GSCS) division has been accused of prejudice after a picture of an email, allegedly from the superintendent, tells teachers not to attend the Rainbow Tent at a Saskatoon children’s festival.

Children

The picture displays an email circulated online Thursday sent to the division's elementary school principals about the Nutrien Children’s Festival (NCF).

Tom Hickey Catholic School Email

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

Just why do the trans crowd have such a desire to interact with other peoples children? That in itself is highly alarming and should be vigorously investigated.

Seems that one of the Catholic school teachers was dissed and circulated this email. If you don't want to abide by the Catholic principles then perhaps working as a teacher in the Catholic school is not for you. Simple as making a choice. Parents and the Catholic schools also have a choice, these intolerant pedophiles need to be weeded out of the schools and teaching positions.

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

I would have told teachers and parents to skip the rainbow tent as well.

There is no need to indoctrinate young children into other people's sex-based cults.

Report Add Reply
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

Ok. Time to boycott Nutrian. NHL just dropped a $400 million contract with Nike because they polled their viewers and found an overwhelming number are not interested in woke nonsense. The NHL statement said they’re not making the same mistake as the NFL. Target is hemorrhaging money as well as BudLight. No wokester can force you to go anywhere or buy anything that you don’t want to. Boycott these fools and hit them where it hurts, their big fat overpaid boardroom careers.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

This is insanity, this must be stopped, or soon we will have no choice, we will be forced to attend these disgusting acts out on by mentally disturbed men, dressing up like five dollar hookers. I would tell people to stay away from these sick freak shows as well.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.