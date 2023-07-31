John A Macdonald Road Saskatoon
Image courtesy of CBC

The Saskatoon city council has decided to spend $612,000 on 'Corporate Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion' projects in the 2022-2023 budget.

This spending included approximately $35,000 for renaming John A. Macdonald Road to miyo-wâhkôhtowin Road, a proposal by Ward 3 Councillor David Kirton.

David Kirton Pride

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

