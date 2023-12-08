Saskatoon Council removed John A. Macdonald Road sign for indigenous name

Saskatoon replaced the John A. Macdonald Road sign with a new indigenous name miyo-wâhkôhtowin Road.The Saskatoon City Council agreed to make this change in June 2021 because they wanted to respond to the “calls to action” made by Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission.The city decided to rename the road to acknowledge the harm associated with its previous name John A. Macdonald Road, due to Canada’s first prime minister helping create Canada's residential school system.The new street name is in Cree and means "good relationship.” The council approved the new name in September and this name was chosen because it represents how positive relationships can unite people.On Thursday, the city held a ceremony to celebrate the renaming at wâhkôhtowin School. The event featured drumming circles and lessons from an indigenous elder about the street's new name.Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark described the name change as both “powerful” and “historic.”“We want to celebrate and nurture good relationships, not harmful policies,” said Clark.Street residents will have to update their documents, including driver's licenses and passports. The city has a guide on how to go about making all the necessary changes and financial assistance to cover any related expenses.Clark stated that renaming the road was a significant learning experience and the city made efforts to involve the residents living on the street throughout the process. However, multiple people complained at a city council meeting that there was little consultation with street residents.READ MORE: Saskatoon council approved renaming John A. Macdonald Road to miyo-wâhkôhtowin Road Clark explained that during the name change process, some residents were concerned about how it would work logistically, while others supported the change.“By the time it went to council, the number of people speaking against it was quite small,” said Clark. “We are realizing how powerful street naming can be.”