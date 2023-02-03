A Saskatoon city councillor has responded to a parent’s outrage at a naked man hanging out in the little girls changing room during children’s swimming lessons.
Councillor David Kirton (Ward 3) sent an email to the parent to thank them for “sharing your concerns.”
However, Kirton said the naked man can stay in the girls changing room because “our society is changing” to allow “a person to choose a change room based on their gender identity regardless of physical appearance.”
Kirton said "gender identity is a protected right under the Saskatchewan Human Rights Code.”
When the Western Standard inquired to Premier Scott Moe’s office. Moe said it was a municipal responsibility.
"The government of Saskatchewan is aware of the concerns raised by parents,” said Moe.
“As the concerns involve operations of a municipal recreation facility, this would be most appropriately addressed by the municipality responsible.”
Kirton said “the City must follow the Code in implementing our policy” and it obligates “the city to accommodate transgender members of our community.”
Saskatoon has “undertaken significant work to provide more change room privacy options than ever before,” according to Kirton.
Kirton said that “upgrades such as privacy curtains and separate changing areas provide all patrons with a variety of privacy options” which are meant to “help all users of leisure facilities be as comfortable as possible.”
Kirton told the concerned parent to “reach out to a staff member, they will help you find a comfortable change room environment that suits your needs.”
In the email, Kirton does not say how the city accommodates parents who do not want a naked man walking around the changing room in front of their young daughters.
Kirton claimed that there was only one “alleged incident at Shaw Centre last Friday, January 27, regarding an individual who identifies as female using the women’s change room.”
Kirton did not reference the Western Standard story about the naked man and last Saturday’s protest outside of Saskatoon City Hall but said there were some “social media” posts.
“The City’s understanding of what occurred is substantively different than what has been reported on social media,” said Kirton.
“We have no reason to believe any inappropriate behaviour occurred.”
Kirton encourages anyone with concerns about inappropriate behaviour to report it.
“We encourage patrons to report any inappropriate behaviour they personally experience to facility staff,” said Kirton.
Kirton is “proud of the improvements made to both our policy and our infrastructure. These changes will help ensure all patrons have access to public or private change room facilities to suit their individual needs.”
Kirton did admit that “there will always be ways the City can improve our services.”
The email ends with Kirton saying “I hope this helps.”
Protestors are expected back again at 2 pm on Saturday at the Shaw Centre.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(8) comments
It's apparent throughout western civilization that we have Lost our Moral Compass due to a few woke individuals who have situated themselves in all walks of life and authority positions. May God have mercy on our lost souls as a country.
Who funded this twisted councilor? Was not ordinary people for sure.
More sick pedo satanists at work here.
"Woke" is a lie. It should be "sick pedophile" or worse.
No, society doesn't just change to accept perversion just because these sick people want it to be 'normalized'. This councillor is one sick puppy.
They are working on normalizing pedophillia
That is where all this leads to
Obviously
This is a prime example of pushing people to a certain limit, then just one more push and bang, some little girls Dad will sort out the issue permanently.
It seems that councilor Kirton supports naked men walking around young vulnerable children in dressing rooms in Saskatoon. Time for the citizens and voters to boot this guy from office next municipal election.
Well that's a black pill.
Well, it is up to the people to address at a municipal level. So be it. It is much easier for citizens to directly contact councilors at that level than say, an MLP or MP. This is an example of where 'of the people, by the people, for the people 'can most easily be realized. These parents know what to do. Go do it. If no one supports their concern..... then send someone's Daddy....who is now identifying as a Mommy, in to supervise the change room. Or just send in a Mommy......
