A Saskatoon city councillor has responded to a parent’s outrage at a naked man hanging out in the little girls changing room during children’s swimming lessons.

Councillor David Kirton (Ward 3) sent an email to the parent to thank them for “sharing your concerns.”

(8) comments

Nunyah
Nunyah

It's apparent throughout western civilization that we have Lost our Moral Compass due to a few woke individuals who have situated themselves in all walks of life and authority positions. May God have mercy on our lost souls as a country.

Report Add Reply
Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

Who funded this twisted councilor? Was not ordinary people for sure.

More sick pedo satanists at work here.

"Woke" is a lie. It should be "sick pedophile" or worse.

Report Add Reply
dave_656
dave_656

No, society doesn't just change to accept perversion just because these sick people want it to be 'normalized'. This councillor is one sick puppy.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

They are working on normalizing pedophillia

That is where all this leads to

Obviously

Report Add Reply
Mr. Grumpy
Mr. Grumpy

This is a prime example of pushing people to a certain limit, then just one more push and bang, some little girls Dad will sort out the issue permanently.

Report Add Reply
Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

It seems that councilor Kirton supports naked men walking around young vulnerable children in dressing rooms in Saskatoon. Time for the citizens and voters to boot this guy from office next municipal election.

Report Add Reply
rmannia
rmannia

Well that's a black pill.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Well, it is up to the people to address at a municipal level. So be it. It is much easier for citizens to directly contact councilors at that level than say, an MLP or MP. This is an example of where 'of the people, by the people, for the people 'can most easily be realized. These parents know what to do. Go do it. If no one supports their concern..... then send someone's Daddy....who is now identifying as a Mommy, in to supervise the change room. Or just send in a Mommy......

Report Add Reply

