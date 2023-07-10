Annette Custer
A Saskatoon woman, who was filmed being forcefully arrested outside a grocery store in Saskatoon, has been found guilty of assault and theft in a court ruling.

A nine-minute long video was shared on social media, showing a long fight between Annette Custer and a security officer outside the FreshCo store on 33 St. in April 2021.

Left Coast
Left Coast

No group has more racists today than indigenous folks per capita.

While many of them look no different than much of the caucasian population, they are radicals, activists & grifters. Amuzing as h*ll for a group that did nothing but follow the Buffalo for 1000s of years and never even considered the "Wheel"!

Kim J
Kim J

Finally, a positive outcome from the courts. Considering how poorly paid security guards are, they should never have to endure this type of abuse. And I'm also referring to how the store caved to the activists.

Footloose
Footloose

Let’s hope the woke fools on Supreme Court never ever has a chance to hear this case. Everyone from Trudeau to the Pope will apologize to her and spray money everywhere. Oh and the security guard would be thrown in jail.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Now, the security guard and the security company fired should launch a law suit against her and freshco, don’t let this slide without making sure they both suffer consequences.

