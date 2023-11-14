Saskatoon mayor calls for ceasefire between Israel and Hamas

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark expressed his concerns on social media regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict.The conflict began on October 7, when the terrorist organization Hamas initiated a violent attack on Israel, which killed more than 1,400 people and injured thousands more.“What is happening in Gaza is unbearable. Far too many innocent lives have been lost already on all sides. I join with other voices supporting Canada and the International community to do everything possible to bring about a humanitarian cease-fire, to secure the release of all hostages and get humanitarian aid to families in desperate need,” posted Clark on his Facebook page.“As the war has escalated, I know this is having deep impacts on our own community. I have heard from people here how the rise of antisemitic and Islamophobic attacks on schools, Synagogues, Mosques across North America leaves people feeling vulnerable in their every day lives.” “In Saskatoon we have a strong history of building bridges across communities. I feel the tension growing with this war, and the strain being put on these community connections,” wrote Clark.“We must continue to stand together against acts of hate and dehumanization. Now is a time to find ways to support one another in our neighbourhoods, workplaces, schools and stand together against Islamophobia and antisemitism.”So far, 356 Canadians and their family members have successfully left Gaza, according to the federal government.