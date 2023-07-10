Marjaleena Repo

Marjaleena Repo

A Saskatoon witness to the National Citizens Inquiry on COVID-19 will be $1,400 poorer due to a fine for defying public health orders.

Marjaleena Repo was found guilty July 7 for participating in a protest rally with more than ten people.

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(9) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

If the Saskatchewan Govt has spent 1/2 the effort to look after Senior Citizens & those with Health Issues than they did making up Stupid Regulations not Supported by SCIENCE . . . the death tolls in Saskatchewan would have been much Lower.

Another dopy Judge than has learned nothing in the last 3 years . . . likely proud that Canada killed almost 5 Xs more Citizens per million than did Sweden.

Sweden of course did NOTHING . . . kids remained in School, Businesses stayed Open . . . and no Economic Destruction like Canada.

Report Add Reply
Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Not sure why anyone believes that we still live in a free country. We only have the rights which our rulers grant us from day to day.

Report Add Reply
Barnardo
Barnardo

should have used the George Floyd argument: "I can't bweave."

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

abhorrent...

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

The WEF infected fascist terrorists that control “our” politicians and courts will come at us with “climate change” next

Maybe forced climate change “vaccines”?

To “keep Canadians safe” lol

We are up against unprecedented evil that has taken control of Canada and the West

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

More proof no one should take it into their own hands when facing this corrupt legal system, always be represented by a competent lawyer so they can at least not twist your own words.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

More prosecution by intimidation. The government, prosecutors and judges will continue to intimidate people by prosecuting them, not for what they have done(which by no means was illegal) but for what is going to come next, they are not done with us yet.

Report Add Reply
Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

Punishment by Process. It’s a feature, not a bug, for the government.

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

You nailed it.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.