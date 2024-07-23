Saskatoon poaches Edmonton pediatric specialist

Edmonton's loss is Saskatoon's gain, as one of its pediatric gastroenterologists will soon practice in Saskatchewan.The Government of Saskatchewan and Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) announced the successful recruitment of pediatric gastroenterologist Dr. Rabin Persad, who will begin practicing in Saskatoon on October 1.Persad's addition to the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital (JPCH) staff means improved access to in-patient and out-patient services, including pediatric endoscopy procedures and access to on-site consultations. The availability of these services at JPCH will lead to a shortened wait list and a reduction in the need for out-of-province specialist referrals for pediatric gastroenterology patients. "I am extremely excited to join the SHA and this growing team that has been doing such great work in a challenging environment," Persad said. "I am eager to be part of providing the patients and families of Saskatchewan with consistent and stable services in the near future. A key goal upon arrival is to build relationships and expand the pediatric gastroenterology program across the province."Persad has practiced at the Stollery Children's Hospital since 2006 and is the clinical lead of the Home Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) program in Edmonton (total parenteral nutrition is a when nutrition given through an intravenous for people whose digestive systems are not functioning well enough to provide the nutrients required by the body). He is an associate professor of gastroenterology in the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Alberta. He completed his pediatric residency in Winnipeg and his fellowship in Vancouver. Health Minister Everett Hindley said the hiring was "significant.""Children with gastrointestinal issues — and their families — will have local access to timely and effective care, reducing wait times and the need for lengthy travel," Hindley said.Provincial Head of Pediatrics for both the SHA and University of Saskatchewan's College of Medicine Dr. Terry Klassen said the institutions were on the lookout for more specialists."The addition of Dr. Persad will support the ongoing development of a comprehensive children's gastroenterology program for Saskatchewan and improve much-needed access to physician care here in the province. We continue to actively recruit other pediatric gastroenterologist subspecialists."During the recent legislative session, the Opposition NDP often drew attention to the lack of a pediatric gastroenterologist in the province. Some parents were forced to take their children out of province to get care..Saskatoon couple with sick two-year-old forced to see Ontario specialist with six-year wait list.The Ministry of Health and SHA have been working to build a comprehensive provincial child and youth gastroenterology program. In 2024-25 the Government of Saskatchewan allocated $2.9 million into the surgical, medical and nutritional gastroenterology programming for children. This investment supports an interdisciplinary team consisting of new nursing, anesthesiology, pharmacy, social work and registered dietician staffing to support the over 200 children waiting for gastroenterology assessment and the 243 patients in active care.The 2024-25 allocation also expanded interdisciplinary services to Regina to allow easier access for children from the south for much of their care.