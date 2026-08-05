Saskatoon police seek suspect after synagogue vandalized with eggs

Saskatoon police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of throwing eggs at Congregation Agudas Israel and several vehicles over the weekend.Officers were called Tuesday to the faith-based organization’s building in the 700 block of McKinnon Avenue South after receiving a report of vandalism, the Saskatoon Police Service said in a release.Police said the incident occurred Saturday at about 11:30 am CST.Investigators believe a man arrived at the building carrying a carton of eggs before throwing them at multiple vehicles and several sections of the building.Police did not say whether the vehicles or building were damaged. No injuries were reported, and police have not disclosed whether investigators believe the organization was deliberately targeted because of its religious affiliation..Officers reviewed surveillance video showing the incident and released an image of the suspect.The man is described as having a dark-coloured beard and short brown hair. He was wearing a black T-shirt featuring the word “boo” and an image of a white ghost, along with a black baseball cap.The investigation remains ongoing.Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the person shown in the surveillance image is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300.Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.