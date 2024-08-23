Saskatoon RCMP lay more than 100 charges following ATM, vehicle theft investigation

Two Saskatchewan residents face numerous charges following an investigation into thefts of ATMS and motor vehicles across southern and central Saskatchewan.The investigative trail began the morning of November 18, 2023 when a Saskatoon RCMP officer, responding to a report of an alarm, pulled up to a business in its detachment area. The officer saw a severely damaged door and a heavy-duty chain. Investigation determined that a vehicle pulled up to the business, and suspects broke into the building, affixed the chain to an ATM inside of it and used the vehicle to pull it out and steal it, along with approximately $20,000 worth of cigarettes. The ATM was later located in a field not far away.The incident was one of several ATM thefts that occurred in Saskatchewan RCMP jurisdiction in 2023.“As our provincial police service, Saskatchewan RCMP is uniquely outfitted to make links between, and investigate, crimes in multiple jurisdictions,” says Insp. Ashley Levy, Saskatchewan RCMP’s Central District Operations Officer. “That’s exactly what happened in this case – Saskatoon RCMP took the lead in investigating a potential string of crimes, with the assistance of many other RCMP detachments and specialized units.”These included Saskatchewan RCMP’s Forensic Identification Services, General Investigation Section and Warrant Enforcement and Suppression Team.Officers continued to investigate by analyzing evidence, including surveillance video taken at scenes of crimes. As a result, on March 9, 2024, officers arrested an adult male on Highway #11, south of Saskatoon.As a result of continued investigation, 58-year-old Wesley John from Saskatoon was charged with 12 offences, including break and enter and possession of property obtained by crime. He was found to be breaching a conditional sentence order.Officers continued to investigate after his arrest.They determined that more than 20 incidents that were reported to police throughout Saskatchewan were connected. They included six ATM thefts and many thefts of motor vehicles. The attached map shows where in Saskatchewan these connected incidents occurred.On August 1, officers executed a search warrant at a residence on One Arrow First Nation. An adult male was arrested there.As a result of continued investigation, Wesley John and 49-year-old Kelly Almightyvoice from One Arrow First Nation have each been charged with 24 counts of break and enter, 12 counts of possession of the proceeds of crime and 14 counts of wearing a disguise while committing an offence.Wesley John is next scheduled to appear in court in Saskatoon Provincial Court on August 29. Kelly Almightyvoice already appeared in Saskatoon Provincial Court on August 21, 2024.“I’m proud of the work of Saskatoon RCMP investigators and the many other police officers and staff from across the division who came together and were able to prove these crimes were connected – and identify the suspects,” says Insp. Levy. “Together, they have solved more than 20 property crimes that affected victims throughout Saskatchewan RCMP jurisdiction.”