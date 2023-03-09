Zipp Neufeld
Image courtesy of CBC

Saskatoon city councillors heard 17 speakers about a recent incident concerning a transgender person at the Shaw Centre, which upset parents.

The incident involved a trans woman exposing her male genitalia in the women’s changing room during little girls' swimming lessons.

Mark Friesen Saskatoon City Hall
Mayor Charlie Clark and Councillor Hilary Gough Saskatoon City Hall

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(7) comments

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Poor stubble jumpers just want to be recognized and this is one way to do that. They are like the big cities down south.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

The next step is to to form and opposition party and challenge the Mayor and the Council in the next election and remove them from their stations.

Big104
Big104

Trans is a mental illness forced onto to our children through indoctrination. All part of the depopulation agenda!!

jokeco68
jokeco68

Sorry, mayor Charlie Clark but when people are just using whatever bathroom they feel like using and completely ignoring a person's right to civility, we are actually moving 'backwards' to the stone age. This is what progressivism wants you to believe, their regressive uncivilized policies aren't moving us towards anarchy.

CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

One good thing about "trans people", they can't reproduce...

guest205
guest205

That is good.

guest50
guest50

At this point, the only way to deal with the cult of transgenderism is to be scrupulously careful in knowing what your elected officials actually stand for and voting accordingly.

