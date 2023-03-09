There were protests at city hall and the Shaw Centre over the incident.
On Wednesday at the Planning, Development, and Community Services Committee meeting, the audience filled the room with many residents wanting to speak about “public safety” in Saskatoon washrooms and changing rooms.
Of the 17 speakers, two wanted to change the policy to exclude transgender people from picking whatever washroom they wish to use and 15 people who are OK with the current policy.
City of Saskatoon made it clear at the meeting it “complies with provincial and federal governments human rights codes” which allow people to use the washroom of their gender identity.
Mark Friesen asked the councillors to change the policy back to someone having to use the bathroom of the sex they were born with and not their gender identity.
“If people want to dress and pretend to be a woman, go ahead, that’s your business, not mine,” said Friesen.
“However, if we are creating policy that allows predators to gain access to these change rooms where women and girls are changing, then I suggest we are on the wrong path.”
Ten-year-old Zipp Neufeld, who identifies as transgender non-binary and goes by they/them, spoke to the councillors.
“At what point do I go from being someone you protect to someone who is a threat, not based on my heart or any of my actions, but just based on my genitalia,” said Neufeld.
Neufeld said they “deserve to age without fear the right to a safe bathroom and change space will be taken away" and added that "when trans adults thrive, trans children survive.”
Lorraine Fajt presented a petition to the councillors with 660 signatures to protect women’s rights to privacy in the city's facilities, protected in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
Mayor Charlie Clark and Coun. Hilary Gough said there's no plan to change the policy and go “backwards.”
“I wish to say clearly I do not support the harmful rhetoric I have heard in our community that attempts to invalidate trans identities and spreads misinformation about trans people. This rhetoric puts trans people at risk,” said Gough.
“As mayor, I have no intention of going backwards or being a city that stands out by taken steps to become more discriminatory in terms of the policies we have,” said Clark.
“I do hope we can continue to learn from each other what it takes to build a safe community for everyone.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(7) comments
Poor stubble jumpers just want to be recognized and this is one way to do that. They are like the big cities down south.
The next step is to to form and opposition party and challenge the Mayor and the Council in the next election and remove them from their stations.
Trans is a mental illness forced onto to our children through indoctrination. All part of the depopulation agenda!!
Sorry, mayor Charlie Clark but when people are just using whatever bathroom they feel like using and completely ignoring a person's right to civility, we are actually moving 'backwards' to the stone age. This is what progressivism wants you to believe, their regressive uncivilized policies aren't moving us towards anarchy.
One good thing about "trans people", they can't reproduce...
That is good.
At this point, the only way to deal with the cult of transgenderism is to be scrupulously careful in knowing what your elected officials actually stand for and voting accordingly.
