SaskPower announces $1.6B on new power generation and 'decarbonization'

SaskPower will spend $1.6 billion on the provincial electricity system during the 2024-25 fiscal year to "modernize and decarbonize" its grid.The capital investment represents an increase of $433 million over 2023-24. Minister Responsible for SaskPower Dustin Duncan formally announced the expenditure on Wednesday.“This record investment is a sign of our government’s commitment to a growing economy and strong communities powered by reliable, sustainable electricity,” said Duncan.“Major projects such as the Aspen Power Station will also directly fuel economic growth in our province though the participation of local companies.”Planned capital expenditures for 2024-25 include:$508 million to maintain and upgrade transmission, distribution and generation assets;$710 million on new generation, including the Aspen Power Station Project and the Ermine and Yellowhead expansions;$311 million in growth projects, including connecting new customers to the grid; and$67 million in strategic investments that will allow SaskPower to continue with smart meter deployment and continue work on projects such as the Regina Operations and Maintenance Complex.This year, SaskPower will also commission the Great Plains Power Station near Moose Jaw, begin operating the province’s first battery energy storage system near Regina, and add 200 megawatts of renewable energy capacity from the Bekevar Wind Energy Project near Kipling.Rupen Pandya, SaskPower President and CEO, said the company was undergoing its most significant shift since its creation in 1929.“The clean energy transition is the most significant change SaskPower has ever experienced, and investments are required to navigate it successfully,” said Pandya.“As we look to the future, our investments will continue to be focused on strengthening our electricity system and moving to lower-carbon generation options.”Construction began last month on the 370-megawatt (MW) natural gas Aspen Power Station near Lanigan. A new 230-kilovolt (kV) line. It’ll connect from the existing Wolverine Switching Station located directly west. The line will be about 3 kilometres.The expenditures, outlined in saskpower.com/projects, aren't welcome to all. Saskatchewan United Party leader, MLA Nadine Wilson, challenged the government on its net zero plans in the legislature on April 25."Are they done decarbonizing our province? SaskPower is openly projecting power bills will increase by approximately 175% — I say that again — 175%. So how can the government defend such a ridiculous plan?" she asked.Duncan replied, "I certainly always enjoy the phone-a-friend section of question period. I’ll just say that the Chinook power plant in Swift Current came in under budget and on time, Mr. Speaker. We’re expecting the same for Great Plains in Moose Jaw, and we were pleased to announce the Aspen project is going to go forward to ensure that we have baseload power, reliable power for a growing province."Wilson asked, "What I want to know: what is the government’s commitment on renewable energy?"Duncan said, "We’re going to ensure that we have an all-of-the-above approach. We’re going to ensure that we have natural gas. We’re looking at small modular reactor. And yes, renewables are going to be a part of the plan going forward."Wilson asked further, "I’d also like to know if the Government of Saskatchewan is going to shut down coal, and how soon."Duncan replied, "We’ll certainly be looking to ensure that we can run coal as long as possible, Mr. Speaker, and that’ll be easier the minute that we get rid of an NDP-Liberal coalition in Ottawa."Upon further questioning, Duncan added, "It’s unfortunate that a Liberal-NDP coalition in Ottawa has gotten us to this point, Mr. Speaker. We’re going to run it as long as we can."