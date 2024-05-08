News

SaskPower announces $1.6B on new power generation and 'decarbonization'

Construction has begun on the Aspen Power Station near Lanigan
Construction has begun on the Aspen Power Station near LaniganSaskPower
Loading content, please wait...
Nadine Wilson
Dustin Duncan
Saskatchewan United Party
Saskpower
Rupen Pandya

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news