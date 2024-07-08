SaskTel net debt increases $157.6M

SaskTel had income of $95.4 million, operating revenues of $1,351.4 million, and a $157.6 million increase to its net debt last fiscal year.Minister Responsible for SaskTel Dustin Duncan unveiled the company's annual report on Monday.“In 2023-24, SaskTel invested $368.5 million of capital to connect more Saskatchewan communities to SaskTel’s infiNET and 5G networks,” Duncan said. “This significant investment ensured more Saskatchewan families and businesses could take advantage of the economic and quality of life improvements that come along with enhanced connectivity.”SaskTel declared dividends of $38.2 million to Crown Investments Corporation during the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, while maintaining a debt ratio within industry standards. SaskTel's debt ratio increased to 56%, an increase of 150 basis points from the previous year. The overall level of net debt increased $157.6 million, primarily to fund continued investment in the fibre and 5G networks through investment in property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets.Revenue for the fiscal year was $1,351.4 million, an increase of $21.3 million reflecting growth in key business segments including wireless network services and equipment, fixed broadband and data.SaskTel President and Chief Executive Officer Charlene Gavel said the company spent record levels on wireless and fibre-optic services."With these investments, we expanded our networks to continue to provide customers with a fast, reliable experience, and the power to leverage smart technology and thrive in today's digital world," she said.SaskTel's revenue is composed primarily of wireless network services and equipment revenue (49%), fixed broadband and data (23%), wireline communications (11%), and maxTV service (7%).After October 7, SaskTel waived text message fees and long-distance charges for wireless, landline and business calls made to Israel.SaskTel invested $368.5 million of capital. Wireless spending, including 5G, LTE, and Wi-Fi, accounted for $150.6 million of the $368.5 million total, while $106.4 million was spent on SaskTel's Fibre-to-the-X program to expand fibre-optic infiNET, now available in 52 communities.SaskTel's wireless network covers over 99% of the population with more than 1,000 cell towers, over 700 of which are in rural parts of the province. As of March 31, 2024, SaskTel had converted 481 wireless sites to the 5G network, serving 77.5% of the province's population with 5G.SaskTel and its wholly-owned subsidiaries have a workforce of approximately 3,300 full-time equivalent employees (FTEs). In 2023-24, more than 69% of SaskTel suppliers were sourced from Saskatchewan.The Crown Corporation is the leading Information and Communications Technology (ICT) provider in Saskatchewan, with over $1.3 billion in annual revenue and approximately 1.4 million customer connections including nearly 670,000 wireless accesses, 242,000 wireline network accesses, 292,000 internet and data accesses, 111,000 maxTV service subscribers, and 72,000 security monitoring customers.The company also has a strong volunteer base. With over 3,700 members, including current and retired employees, SaskTel Pioneers contributed over 34,000 volunteer hours and $211,079 in donations to non-profit organizations. SaskTel TelCare, the employee-driven charitable donation program, donated nearly $180,000 to 42 charitable and non-profit organizations, a number which includes SaskTel's 50% match.SaskTel contributed $2,962,903 to 1,018 non-profit and charitable organizations, community associations, venues, events and partnerships in more than 237 communities throughout the province in 2023-24.